Kent Imaging is Providing Actionable Data to Assist with Wound Healing and Support Positive Patient Outcomes

Kent Imaging's CEO, Pierre Lemire, interviewed for CEOCFO Magazine

CALGARY, AB, CANADA, July 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a recent online interview published by CEOCFO Magazine, Kent Imaging’s CEO, Pierre Lemire, discusses their innovative flagship product, the portable wound imaging device, SnapshotNIR.

Kent’s near-infrared spectroscopy (NIRS) device is an actionable and low-risk option for patients, helping physicians gain greater patient compliance, save on time and costs, and easily integrate captured images into the patient record.

In the interview, Mr. Lemire explains that there is still much to learn and understand about wounds, including the complexities of the healing process and how these wounds respond to different treatments. Kent Imaging is developing tools and solutions that aid physicians with the clinical decision-making process which ultimately enhances patient care outcomes while decreasing healthcare costs.

“Changes to a wound can be subtle and often not visible with the eye. Diagnostic-driven tools like SnapshotNIR are extremely valuable in really understanding what is happening below the surface in the microvasculature network of the tissue,” states Mr. Lemire

