Fong Fai's Art Is Inseparable from his Cultural Backgrounds

Tune of the Season

Fong Fai uses the rhythm of calligraphy and color strokes, to create mesmerizing works of art.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, July 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Artist Fong Fai has been awarded the ATIM's Top 60 Masters Award by ArtTour International Magazine. Originally from Hong Kong, this Artist has earned world recognition for his amazing brushwork. We want to share here an interview with this master artist.

"Abstract art is a reality that does not exist, a product of thought, momentary feelings, and music melody....all that could be my inspiration to create.

Artists' works are often inseparable from their cultural backgrounds. I'm no different. Eastern influence constantly guides my path. I use the rhythm of calligraphy and color strokes, to create my work."

Fong Fai was also featured in the Amazon Best-Seller book, ATIM's Top 60 Masters, published by ArtTour International Magazine. This book features all artists awarded the 2022 ATIM's Top 60 Masters Awards

To learn more about this artist, please visit http://www.fongfai.com/

News provided by Viviana Puello for ArtTour International Magazine