CHARLES BROWN, CEO OF LIFELABS HONORED BY WORLD BIZ MAGAZINE LEADERSHIP AWARDS WITH "TOP 100 INNOVATION LEADER" AWARD
Charles Brown is President and CEO of LifeLabs Medical Laboratory, a leading Canadian-owned company that has been serving the healthcare needs of Canadians for more than 50 years. Each year LifeLabs performs approximately 120 million laboratory tests to help diagnose, treat, monitor and prevent diseases for millions of Canadians.
Charles is committed to the optimization of service delivery to provide better outcomes for customers, patients, medical professionals and the broader healthcare system. Since joining LifeLabs in 2018, he has worked to evolve LifeLabs into a commercially driven organization that brings customer-centred value to market. By showcasing the possibility of delivering value-based outcomes, Charles empowers his employees to make a difference and facilitate innovative change. During COVID-19, Charles’ leadership empowered the team to quickly pivot and adapt to respond to the pandemic by providing essential COVID-19 testing, while maintaining full operation of lab testing and diagnostic work.
Charles was named one of the Top 25 Biotechnology CEOs by the Healthcare Technology Report in 2021 and 2022. Charles was also nominated in 2022 by an external research team to receive the prestigious ‘Top Industry Leader’ award from Life Sciences Voice, being recognized amongst a list of distinguished leaders from BioPharma, BioTech, and related sectors.
Charles Brown was recently interviewed in World Biz Magazine where he shared thought leadership on the industry, and insights into LifeLabs’ mission, innovations and growth plans. Read the Interview.
“It is an esteemed honour to receive this award and to be in a company of such distinguished leaders. I graciously accept this award on behalf of the LifeLabs Team,” says Charles Brown. “These past two years, we came together as a team to conquer the changing landscape of the pandemic. Our team showed up every day embodying our values, showing resilience, while continuously supporting our customers and the healthcare community. It is a privilege to work with everyone and I look forward to what we will achieve together in the future.”
World Biz Magazine's Top 100 Innovation CEO Awards celebrates business leaders across the globe that are making major strides in their industries. It recognizes product, service, functional, strategic, and managerial innovation. It also recognizes individuals showing exceptional commercial insight and market integrity. Sustainability forms a key cornerstone of the awards and is an integral part of the selection criteria. Every year over 40,000 leaders are shortlisted and following a stringent evaluation process, only 100 winners are selected.
Mike Walters, Editor in Chief of World Biz Magazine: “We are pleased to announce Charles Brown as a recipient of this Award. To be highlighted within the Top 10 of the 100 winners is a testament to Charles’ success in driving customer-centred innovation for the millions of Canadians counting on LifeLabs for the information they need to make decisions about their health. LifeLabs’ comprehensive response to the COVID-19 pandemic while maintaining full operation of its testing and diagnostics services, demonstrates the agility in leadership that has won Charles and LifeLabs international commendation across the Biotechnology and Life Sciences industries. We believe LifeLabs stands out as an example to companies in its field worldwide.”
World Biz Magazine is the leading global C-Suite business journal with a readership spanning 32 countries, WBM focuses on leadership, innovation, investment and social responsibility. www.worldbizmagazine.com
About LifeLabs
LifeLabs is Canada’s leading provider of laboratory diagnostic information and digital health connectivity systems, enabling patients and health care practitioners to diagnose, treat, monitor, and prevent disease. We support 20 million patient visits annually and conduct over 100 million laboratory tests through leading edge technologies and our 6,000 talented and dedicated employees. We are a committed innovator in supporting Canadians to live healthier lives, operating Canada’s first commercial genetics lab, and the country’s largest online patient portal, with more than 5 million Canadians receiving their results online. LifeLabs is 100% Canadian owned by OMERS Infrastructure, the infrastructure investment manager of one of Canada’s largest defined benefit pension plans. Learn more at lifelabs.com
