Submit Release
News Search

There were 865 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 203,476 in the last 365 days.

Research Backs Up Hemp Seed Oil Skincare Health Benefits

Vido’s Health & Beauty USA’s Repairing Hand Cream

Vido’s Health & Beauty USA’s Repairing Hand Cream

Vido’s Health & Beauty USA

Vido’s Health & Beauty USA is bringing European-quality, herbal skincare elixirs that use Hemp Seed Oil, vitamins, and other natural essential oils to the U.S.

Vido’s Health & Beauty USA is bringing European-quality, herbal skincare elixirs that use Hemp Seed Oil, vitamins, and other natural essential oils to the U.S.

Herbal Skincare Elixirs from Vido’s Health & Beauty USA

Herbal Skincare Elixirs from Vido’s Health & Beauty USA

Vido's Health & Beauty Products With Hemp Seed Oil Moisturize, Reduce Appearance of Fine Lines and Alleviate Inflammation

Vido’s Health & Beauty USA

Vido's Health & Beauty USA Launches HSO Beauty Products

Hemp Seed Oil contains various phytochemicals that are good for your skin.”
— Iva Plummer, one of the co-founders of Vido’s Health & Beauty USA
BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, July 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recent studies suggest that Hemp Seed Oil may be good for skin health.

Medical News Today lists six potential health benefits, including:

1) Hydrates dry skin
2) Improves acne and acne scars
3) Reduces inflammatory skin conditions, such as eczema and atopic dermatitis
4) Combats signs of skin aging
5) Strengthens skin to ward off infections
6) Contains α-linolenic acid and linoleic acid to repair skin damage caused by UV rays from the sun.

“The initial research on HSO is encouraging,” said Iva Plummer, one of the co-founders of Vido’s Health & Beauty USA. “Hemp Seed Oil contains various phytochemicals that are good for your skin.”

One of the reasons why HSO provides health benefits to the skin is its anti-inflammation properties.

“Inflammation is the cause of several skin conditions, such as dermatitis and heat rashes,” she added. “HSO contains gamma-linolenic acid, a ‘powerful anti-inflammatory,’ which also encourages ‘skin growth and new cell generation.’”

Troy Plummer, the co-founder of the company, said Vido’s Health & Beauty USA products not only contain HSO but also essential fatty acids, Jojoba, Macadamia, Argan, and other natural oils.

“We are bringing a premium line of herbal beauty products for skin, hair, and body to American consumers,” he added.

Vido’s Health & Beauty USA’s products include:

● Firming and Hydrating Body Lotion.
● Anti-Wrinkle Moisturizing Cream that provides intensive moisturizing care.
● Repairing Hand Cream that hydrates the skin.

“Consumers are looking for natural products without harsh ingredients,” Iva and Troy said. “Our products contain natural ingredients that have time-tested benefits for your skin.”

Vido’s Health & Beauty USA is the exclusive distributor of Vido's skincare products in North America for Vido's Health & Beauty of Europe.

To purchase, visit OneLavi.com and follow at @vidosusa.

Robert Grant
InHealth Media
email us here

You just read:

Research Backs Up Hemp Seed Oil Skincare Health Benefits

Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Manufacturing


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.