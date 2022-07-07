Research Backs Up Hemp Seed Oil Skincare Health Benefits
Vido’s Health & Beauty USA is bringing European-quality, herbal skincare elixirs that use Hemp Seed Oil, vitamins, and other natural essential oils to the U.S.
Vido's Health & Beauty USA Launches HSO Beauty Products
Hemp Seed Oil contains various phytochemicals that are good for your skin.”BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, July 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recent studies suggest that Hemp Seed Oil may be good for skin health.
Medical News Today lists six potential health benefits, including:
1) Hydrates dry skin
2) Improves acne and acne scars
3) Reduces inflammatory skin conditions, such as eczema and atopic dermatitis
4) Combats signs of skin aging
5) Strengthens skin to ward off infections
6) Contains α-linolenic acid and linoleic acid to repair skin damage caused by UV rays from the sun.
“The initial research on HSO is encouraging,” said Iva Plummer, one of the co-founders of Vido’s Health & Beauty USA. “Hemp Seed Oil contains various phytochemicals that are good for your skin.”
One of the reasons why HSO provides health benefits to the skin is its anti-inflammation properties.
“Inflammation is the cause of several skin conditions, such as dermatitis and heat rashes,” she added. “HSO contains gamma-linolenic acid, a ‘powerful anti-inflammatory,’ which also encourages ‘skin growth and new cell generation.’”
Troy Plummer, the co-founder of the company, said Vido’s Health & Beauty USA products not only contain HSO but also essential fatty acids, Jojoba, Macadamia, Argan, and other natural oils.
“We are bringing a premium line of herbal beauty products for skin, hair, and body to American consumers,” he added.
Vido’s Health & Beauty USA’s products include:
● Firming and Hydrating Body Lotion.
● Anti-Wrinkle Moisturizing Cream that provides intensive moisturizing care.
● Repairing Hand Cream that hydrates the skin.
“Consumers are looking for natural products without harsh ingredients,” Iva and Troy said. “Our products contain natural ingredients that have time-tested benefits for your skin.”
Vido’s Health & Beauty USA is the exclusive distributor of Vido's skincare products in North America for Vido's Health & Beauty of Europe.
To purchase, visit OneLavi.com and follow at @vidosusa.
