Antea Software and Vysus Forge Partnership to Deliver Asset Integrity Management and Risk Based Inspection Solutions

The Partnership Combines Engineering Services with Innovative Software for End-to-End Inspection Data Management for process plants and facilities.

HOUSTON , TEXAS, UNITED STATES, July 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Antea North America, a leader in innovative risk-based asset integrity management (AIM) software with 3D digital twin integration, has forged a software partnership with Vysus Group, an engineering consultancy firm that specializes in asset performance and risk management, to deliver an innovative solution for owner operators in oil & gas, petrochemical, and power generation industries in the region. This combined offering will provide clients with a seamless turn-key asset management solution with real-time, readily available data on their assets.

In addition to providing comprehensive asset management consulting services to clients across the world, Vysus Group collaborates with partners to implement a range of cutting-edge software solutions to overcome complex asset integrity challenges.

“We are pleased to announce our collaboration with Antea,” said Vishal Lagad, Engineering Manager Asset Management, of Vysus Group, “where we will be combining our global engineering expertise with its next generation asset integrity and digital twin platform to effectively monitor ongoing maintenance and inspection operations."

To learn more about Antea’s asset integrity management, risk based inspection, and inspection data management software with digital twin visit: www.antea.tech

About Antea

Antea specializes in highly flexible RBI-driven asset integrity management software solutions with 3D digital twin integration. Since 1989, Antea has supplied integrated services with highly flexible software to ensure that owner operators in Oil and Gas, Petrochemical, and Power are equipped with the most advanced technologies. The company’s philosophy is built around delivering a sustainable database at the forefront of digital innovation in an economically feasible way. Protecting clients’ investments is paramount.

About Vysus Group

Vysus Group is an engineering and technical consultancy, offering specialist asset performance, risk management and project management expertise across complex industrial assets, energy assets (oil and gas, nuclear, renewables), energy transition projects and rail infrastructure.

Driven by its purpose to help clients manage risk and maximise performance, Vysus Group blends deep technical knowledge and data-driven insights with hands-on expertise. Working on complex and large-scale energy projects around the world, Vysus Group is one of the leading engineering consultancy partners of choice.

For more information, visit www.vysusgroup.com