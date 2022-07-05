CellCore Gives Practitioners Access to Clinical Advisory Board for Education, Advice, and Product Insight
CellCore Advisory Board Members Respond to Community Forums, Provide Resources, and Feature in Webinars
I think we are uniquely positioned to connect with CellCore practitioners and truly understand their perspective so that we can create and deliver the best experience possible for them.”MERIDIAN, ID, UNITED STATES, July 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CellCore Biosciences has brought together eight experts into an official Clinical Advisory Board to provide the CellCore community with insight on products, clinical applications, and top concepts driving functional and foundational medicine.
— Dr. Debbie Denno, CellCore Education Liaison
The advisory board showcases CellCore’s founding doctors, CellCore’s lead scientist and researcher, and some additional practitioners. It consists of:
- Dr. Todd Watts, CellCore co-founder, chiropractor, and functional medicine practitioner
- Dr. Jay Davidson, CellCore co-founder, chiropractor, and functional medicine practitioner
- Alicia Stewart, CellCore Research Scientist
- Carol Egan, CellCore Clinical Advisor and health coach
- Dr. Debbie Denno, CellCore Education Liaison, and former functional medicine practitioner and educator
- Dr. Nick Ellenson, CellCore Lead Educational Researcher, chiropractor, and functional medicine practitioner
- Dr. Theresa Thompson, CellCore Clinical Practitioner, chiropractor, and functional medicine practitioner
- Tim Griswold, CellCore Lead Scientist
As a group they come together to guide the clinical direction of the company and give advice to CellCore practitioners. This board is tasked with answering questions in the CellCore community forum, providing requested resources, and featuring on CellCore’s biweekly webinar called Live with the Docs.
Dr. Jay says, “This group is made up of experts that we thoroughly trust to guide the CellCore community. Having all of these brilliant minds unified to navigate every challenge that is thrown our way is a game-changer.”
Dr. Debbie says, “With most of us being practitioners, I think we are uniquely positioned to connect with CellCore practitioners and truly understand their perspective so that we can create and deliver the best experience possible for them. With this group’s support, I expect our practitioner experience to continue to get better and better.”
Among the many benefits of this board, Dr. Theresa Thompson will be taking one-on-one calls with CellCore practitioners who want guidance on specific clinical cases that arise. Practitioners can go through their sales rep to schedule those calls.
Learn more about the background of the advisory board members on the CellCore website (https://cellcore.com/pages/clinical-advisory-board).
About CellCore Biosciences: CellCore Biosciences is an innovative, wholesale nutraceutical brand for thousands of practitioners worldwide. With cutting-edge technology and education, CellCore is redefining the way we view root cause solutions and foundational health. To learn more, please visit CellCore.com.
