Fine Art Photographer Janice Alamanou's Art Is An Amalgamation of Works Created Over The Years

In Case We Fall

In Case We Fall

Renew

Renew

The Tendrils of our Minds

The Tendrils of our Minds

Janice Alamanou creates her fine art photography as a tribute. To bring extra recognition to 'our time' through art.

For the people who battle for peace, stability, health, and happiness, I create my fine art photography as a tribute to you”
— Janice Alamanou

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, July 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Janice Alamanou has been awarded the ATIM's Top 60 Masters Award by ArtTour International Magazine. Originally from the United States, this Artist has earned world recognition for her fine art photography. We share with you here some insights from the artist.

"Each of my artworks is an amalgamation of work created, sometimes over the years, to find the right subjects to blend, telling a story and relating a message.

Life? Do to others only what you would have done to yourself. Be kind, as every person has their problems. Walk a good path and not inflict pain or suffering. Help, nurture, and love. At this age, I feel confused and astonished at the level of violence used by a leader for gain.

What is he thinking? What a silly man. For the people who battle for peace, stability, health, and happiness, I create my fine art photography as a tribute to you. To bring extra recognition to 'our time' through art. The images are still relevant today from the Kosovo conflict when I first wrote the words in 'Tomorrow,' through many more wars."

Janice Alamanou was also featured in the Amazon Best-Seller book, ATIM's Top 60 Masters, published by ArtTour International Magazine. This book features all artists awarded the 2022 ATIM's Top 60 Masters Awards

To learn more about this artist, please visit http://www.coastalphotography.co.uk/
.
.
.

.
.
.
News provided by Viviana Puello for ArtTour International Magazine

Viviana Puello-Grimandi
ArtTour International Magazine
viviana@arttourinternational.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other

You just read:

Fine Art Photographer Janice Alamanou's Art Is An Amalgamation of Works Created Over The Years

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Environment, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Viviana Puello-Grimandi
ArtTour International Magazine viviana@arttourinternational.com
Company/Organization
ArtTour International Magazine
988 Columbus Ave
New York, New York, 10025
United States
+1 800-807-1167
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Viviana Puello is an award-winning artist, writer, coach, Founder/CEO of ArtTour International—a revolutionary multimedia platform dedicated to promoting artists worldwide. As CEO, she has expanded the platform to include print and digital publications, an award-winning TV show, and more! Most recently the New York weekly listed Viviana as one of the Top 10 Female Entrepreneurs in 2020.

More about Viviana

More From This Author
Fine Art Photographer Janice Alamanou's Art Is An Amalgamation of Works Created Over The Years
Dao Van Hoang Utilizes His Art to Advocate For Environmental Conservation
Eu Oy Chun Creates Paintings That Tell A Story
View All Stories From This Author