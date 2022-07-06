Fine Art Photographer Janice Alamanou's Art Is An Amalgamation of Works Created Over The Years

In Case We Fall Renew The Tendrils of our Minds

Janice Alamanou creates her fine art photography as a tribute. To bring extra recognition to 'our time' through art.

For the people who battle for peace, stability, health, and happiness, I create my fine art photography as a tribute to you” — Janice Alamanou

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, July 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Janice Alamanou has been awarded the ATIM's Top 60 Masters Award by ArtTour International Magazine. Originally from the United States, this Artist has earned world recognition for her fine art photography. We share with you here some insights from the artist.

"Each of my artworks is an amalgamation of work created, sometimes over the years, to find the right subjects to blend, telling a story and relating a message.

Life? Do to others only what you would have done to yourself. Be kind, as every person has their problems. Walk a good path and not inflict pain or suffering. Help, nurture, and love. At this age, I feel confused and astonished at the level of violence used by a leader for gain.

What is he thinking? What a silly man. For the people who battle for peace, stability, health, and happiness, I create my fine art photography as a tribute to you. To bring extra recognition to 'our time' through art. The images are still relevant today from the Kosovo conflict when I first wrote the words in 'Tomorrow,' through many more wars."

Janice Alamanou was also featured in the Amazon Best-Seller book, ATIM's Top 60 Masters, published by ArtTour International Magazine. This book features all artists awarded the 2022 ATIM's Top 60 Masters Awards

To learn more about this artist, please visit http://www.coastalphotography.co.uk/

