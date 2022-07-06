Hawaii Estate Frequented by Celebrities & Reality TV Shows to Auction via Sotheby's Concierge Auctions

Th Big Island estate is perched above two waterfalls and sits on 9.44+ acres of land The property, which is situated high on a cliff along the Hamakua Coast, one of the most beautiful stretches of scenery on the island, is surrounded by lush and protected nature The estate's aquatic center includes a 25-meter lap pool, 16ft diving pool with a 7-meter platform, and 3-meter springboard, a 2-story waterslide, Hot tub, 25-meter children’s pool, and a changing room with shower, and sauna. The estate features two easy-to-access on-property waterfalls including a picturesque 180-foot waterfall

Perched above two waterfalls, the Big Island estate at 32-1056 Old Mamalahoa Highway also has a full tennis/basketball court, two-story waterslide, and more.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The nine-plus acre estate at 32-1056 Old Mamalahoa Highway known as Waterfalling Estate, will auction next month via Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions in cooperation with top listing agent Carrie Nicholson of Hawaii Life Real Estate Brokers. Currently listed for $9.95 million, with a $5.99 million reserve, the property will auction next month, selling to the highest bidder. Bidding is scheduled to be held from August 11–15th via the firm’s digital marketplace, casothebys.com, allowing buyers to bid remotely from anywhere in the world.

Waterfalling Estate, last purchased in 2016, is a 7,000-plus-square-foot picturesque escape that has been rented out to several big names, including Justin Bieber and royal families over the years. Notably, Waterfalling Estate was chosen as the filming location for “Love Island” Season 3 and “Ex on the Beach” Season 1 due to its stunning and secluded setting on the Big Island’s northeastern shore.

Perhaps the most impressive part of Waterfalling Estate is the list of unique amenities and offerings that span the nine-plus acre property. Featuring two easy-to-access on-property waterfalls, the property also includes outdoor amenities like a rooftop deck with a barbeque and outdoor dining area, a lighted tennis/basketball court with stadium seating for up to 450 spectators, nine-tee golf course and practice area, aquatic center with 25-meter lap pool, 16ft diving pool with a 7-meter platform, and 3-meter springboard, a two-story waterslide, Hot tub, 25-meter children’s pool, and a changing room with shower, and sauna.

"A highly-amenitized, one-of-a-kind property like Waterfalling Estate is prime for the Sotheby's Concierge Auctions platform," said listing agent Carrie Nicholson. "I've worked with their team many times over on luxury property auctions, and together, I look forward to finding this estate its new owner."

The property, which is situated high on a cliff along the Hamakua Coast, one of the most beautiful stretches of scenery on the island, is surrounded by lush and protected nature, such as Hilo Forest Preserves and Akaka Falls State Park, and gorgeous beaches like Laupāhoehoe and Waipi’o and has been named as a finalist in the category of “Outdoor Escapes” for HGTV Ultimate House Hunt 2022.

“There's no need to visit a resort when you have all of the best resort amenities wrapped up into one residential property. Plus, don't forget the two natural, private waterfalls,” continued Nicholson.

The nine-plus acre lot is a former macadamia nut plantation that has been transformed into the perfect escape for you and your guests. With unparalleled amenities and never-ending views of the Pacific, this property is perfect for hosting.

While the home boasts a lengthy list of over-the-top features, it's the location that sets the property apart. Conveniently located 18 miles from Hilo, 35 minutes to Hilo International Airport; 30 miles from Waipi’o Valley Lookout and one hour from Hawaii Volcanoes National Park, Waterfalling Estate is the perfect place for those with a relaxed lifestyle while still giving the opportunity for activities, fine dining, shopping, farmer’s markets, and still more incredible scenery just down the coast.

32-1056 Old Mamalahoa Hwy is available for showings daily 1-4PM by appointment.

As part of Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions' Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in a new home built for a family in need.

Agents will be compensated according to the terms and conditions of the Listing Agreement. See Auction Terms and Conditions for full details. For more information, including property details, property film, diligence documents, and more, visit casothebys.com or call +1.212.202.2940.

About Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions

Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions is the world’s largest luxury real estate auction marketplace, with a state-of-the-art digital marketing, property preview, and bidding platform. The firm matches sellers of one-of-a-kind homes with some of the most capable property connoisseurs on the planet. Sellers gain unmatched reach, speed, and certainty. Buyers receive curated opportunities. Agents earn their commission in 30 days. In November 2021, the firm was acquired by Sotheby’s, the world’s premier destination for fine art and luxury goods, and Anywhere Real Estate INC (NYSE: HOUS), the largest full-service residential real estate services company in the United States, holding a joint 80 percent ownership stake. Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions continues to operate independently, partnering with real estate agents affiliated with many of the industry's leading brokerages to host luxury auctions for clients. Since Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions’ inception in 2008, it has generated billions of dollars in sales, broken world records for the highest-priced homes ever sold at auction and conducted auctions in 46 U.S. states and 32 countries. The firm owns one of the most comprehensive and intelligent databases of high-net-worth real estate buyers and sellers in the industry, and it has committed to build more than 300 homes through its Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes™, which guarantees that for every property the company sells, a new home is funded for a family in need. For more information, visit casothebys.com.