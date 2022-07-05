Christopher J. Baumann named Chief Judge of the Denver District Court

Wednesday, June 22, 2022

DENVER – Colorado Supreme Court Chief Justice Brian D. Boatright has appointed District Court Judge Christopher J. Baumann to serve as Chief Judge of the Denver District Court in the Second Judicial District (Denver County).

He replaces the Honorable Michael A. Martinez who was appointed to the District Court in 2000 and named Chief Judge in 2013. Judge Baumann’s appointment is effective upon Chief Judge Martinez’s retirement on Sept 1, 2022.

“Chief Judge Martinez has had a distinguished 28-year career on the bench and is to be commended for his vast contributions to the judiciary,” Chief Justice Boatright said. “He will be missed by many and we wish him well in his retirement.”

Judge Baumann was appointed to the bench in 2017 by Governor John Hickenlooper.

“I am pleased to appoint Judge Baumann to this important role,” Chief Justice Boatright said. “I am confident he has the characteristics necessary to be a successful leader and I look forward to working with him.”

Prior to his appointment, Judge Baumann was the Office Head and Deputy State Public Defender for the Denver office. He began working for the Office of the State Public Defender in 2002 in the Greeley and Arapahoe county offices until being named head of the Denver Office in 2010. He has also served as an Assistant Attorney General in the Civil Litigation/Employment Law Section. He was a staff attorney in the Supreme Court of Louisiana from 2000-01. He was a member of the United States Army Reserve from 1994-2002, and served in the Ready Reserve from 1994-97. He earned his B.A. from the University of Colorado, and his J.D. from Tulane University.