MOHU Raises the Bar for Hajj 2022
MECCA, SAUDI ARABIA, July 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah raised its standards this year as it prepares for hundreds of thousands of pilgrims coming in from around the world through a campaign to educate its pilgrims to stay safe and healthy in a post-pandemic Hajj season.
This video is a series of short awareness-raising videos designed to educate Hajj pilgrims worldwide with practical tips to stay safe and healthy during their Hajj journey. The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah utilized social media and YouTube to spread its message to hundreds of thousands of people around the world.
This is one of the many initiatives taken by the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah to facilitate and ease pilgrimage for the Muslims that gather in Mecca annually.
The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah is continuously utilizing technology to facilitate and ease the procedures for the pilgrims. These technological solutions have helped the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah to improve pilgrims' experience in various ways by streamlining and modernizing all aspects of the Hajj process. The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah hopes this will allow more pilgrims in subsequent years to visit the Two Holy Mosques to achieve the Kingdom's goals in the Saudi Vision 2030. The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia aims to welcome millions of pilgrims, providing them with high-quality services to enrich their experience in the Kingdom as they perform the rites of the fifth pillar of Islam.
The video features one such enhancement, the Hajj Smart ID, meant to help Hajj pilgrims connect with their Hajj group organizers and access many relevant digital services available in the palm of their hands.
The cinematic video clip—released less than 7 hours ago on the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah's official Twitter handle—has already garnered over 1 million views on Twitter.
View the tweet here
#Makkah_and_Madinah_Eagerly_Await_You
#Hajj2022
Turki Alkhalaf
This video is a series of short awareness-raising videos designed to educate Hajj pilgrims worldwide with practical tips to stay safe and healthy during their Hajj journey. The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah utilized social media and YouTube to spread its message to hundreds of thousands of people around the world.
This is one of the many initiatives taken by the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah to facilitate and ease pilgrimage for the Muslims that gather in Mecca annually.
The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah is continuously utilizing technology to facilitate and ease the procedures for the pilgrims. These technological solutions have helped the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah to improve pilgrims' experience in various ways by streamlining and modernizing all aspects of the Hajj process. The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah hopes this will allow more pilgrims in subsequent years to visit the Two Holy Mosques to achieve the Kingdom's goals in the Saudi Vision 2030. The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia aims to welcome millions of pilgrims, providing them with high-quality services to enrich their experience in the Kingdom as they perform the rites of the fifth pillar of Islam.
The video features one such enhancement, the Hajj Smart ID, meant to help Hajj pilgrims connect with their Hajj group organizers and access many relevant digital services available in the palm of their hands.
The cinematic video clip—released less than 7 hours ago on the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah's official Twitter handle—has already garnered over 1 million views on Twitter.
View the tweet here
#Makkah_and_Madinah_Eagerly_Await_You
#Hajj2022
Turki Alkhalaf
Ministry of Hajj and Umrah
+966 9200 02814
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
Hajj Starts With You: Introducing Pilgrims to a Safe Hajj