Dao Van Hoang Utilizes His Art to Advocate For Environmental Conservation

Dao Van Hoang's work encompasses a wide range of disciplines, including children's book design and illustration, murals, interpretive centers, and fine art.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, July 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dao Van Hoang has been awarded the ATIM's Top 60 Masters Award by ArtTour International Magazine. Originally from Vietnam, this Artist has earned world recognition for her wildlife arts. We share with you here some insights about the artist.

Dao Van Hoang left his advertising career three years ago to paint full-time as a wildlife artist, although his passion for nature and art started early in life. He now uses his art to advocate for conservation on different continents, mostly in South-East Asia, where he lives and works. His work encompasses a wide range of disciplines, including children's book design and illustration, murals, interpretive centers, and fine art..

Dao Van Hoang was also featured in the Amazon Best-Seller book, ATIM's Top 60 Masters, published by ArtTour International Magazine. This book features all artists awarded the 2022 ATIM's Top 60 Masters Awards

To learn more about this artist, please visit http://www.daovanhoang.com/
