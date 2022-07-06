Submit Release
VIKING PEST CONTROL OFFERING AWARD-WINNING SERVICE & SIGNIFICANT SAVINGS DURING 4TH ANNUAL “PEST PRIME WEEK” JULY 11-15

Viking's Pest Prime Week

High-Rated Pest Control Company Giving Special Offers to Both Residential and Commercial Customers

Pest Prime week presents a great opportunity to take advantage of Viking's premier services with deep discounts offered only once a year.”
— Eric Gunner, Pest Management Professional
BASKING RIDGE, NJ, UNITED STATES, July 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Viking Pest Control (Viking Pest) is running its annual Pest Prime Week sale from July 11 to July 15, 2022. The award-winning Pest Control company is offering these once-per-summer savings to residential and business customers across New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Delaware, and the Eastern Shore of Maryland.

"Pest Prime week presents a great opportunity to take advantage of Viking's premier services with deep discounts offered only once a year," says Pest Management Professional Eric Gunner. “Our SMART Premier plan is great because it offers unlimited callbacks all year long.”

Viking Pest is offering discounts for treatments for major pests like mice, ants, carpenter bees, termites, bed bugs, spotted lanternflies, and more. These discounts also apply to seasonal services like the “Yard Guard” Tick and Mosquito service and Overwintering Pest service covering Stinkbugs, Ladybugs, Box Elder Bugs, and other occasional invaders. There is even a discount for the SMART Premier Plan, which includes numerous annual visits, Yard Guard, Overwintering Pests, and the innovative Anticimex SMART Rodent Control system.

Viking Pest has won several awards in 2022, including top 10 Best Pest Control Company by Forbes Home and Advisor, Top 5 Mosquito Control Company by Forbes Home, Best Termite Control Company by Forbes Home, Best Pest Control Company for Sustainability from The Spruce and NJ Top Workplace from NJ.Com for the second consecutive year. Viking Pest also has more than 2,000 five-star reviews on google.

Viking Pest offers effective and efficient pest management solutions for residents and business owners in New Jersey, Delaware, Pennsylvania, and Maryland. The company is a QualityPro member, meaning its customers will receive professional pest management solutions performed by certified and qualified individuals. Viking’s employees are held to high standards.

Eric Gunner
Viking Pest Control
email us here






