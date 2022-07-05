1000Bulbs.com Recommends Everyone Purchase Christmas Lights Early

1000Bulbs.com Christmas Lights

GARLAND, TX, USA, July 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 1000Bulbs.com, America’s largest lighting retailer, is recommending that customers buy their Christmas lighting as early as possible. Demand for lights and other Christmas decorations has been steadily growing since the pandemic, and increased demand this year may lead to items selling out sooner than expected. Ordering early will ensure that one find everything one needs.

Christmas lighting and décor sales have surged since the pandemic, however, last year retailers struggled to keep up as supply chain issues caused many to sell out extremely early. Though the supply chain is operating normally this year, retailers have already started seeing large volume sales. With demand increasing as the holidays approach, many are expecting to sell out early again.

1000Bulbs.com is fully stocked and has a wide range of Christmas light ready to ship. “We sold out earlier than expected last year,” CEO Kim Pedersen says. “This year, large commercial orders started coming in as soon as we began restocking. If sales continue to track the same as they did last year, we will very likely sell out early again.” Christmas lights are conveniently priced to ensure customers are getting the best deal, and range from LED and incandescent replacement bulbs to stringers and mini lights. There are several new products this year, including outdoor power outlet yard stakes and outdoor battery-operated stringers. Most orders ship within one to two business days. Visit the 1000Bulbs.com website to see the full line of 2022 Christmas products.

About 1000Bulbs.com: 1000Bulbs.com is an award-winning internet-based lighting retailer offering a wide array of products to businesses and homeowners across the US and around the world. Nationally recognized for growth, innovation, and customer satisfaction, 1000Bulbs.com is an influential force in the lighting industry.

Contact:

We are available via web, phone, or chat. Call 1-800-624-4488 to speak with one of over 50 certified lighting specialists, or visit our website to order online. Our 205,000 Sq. Ft. warehouse in Mesquite, Texas serves as our central distribution center and offers Will Call pick up.