Submit Release
News Search

There were 697 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 202,845 in the last 365 days.

Police Arrest Almost 100 Drunk Drivers Through Independence Day Weekend

Maryland State Police News Release

(PIKESVILLE, MD) – Enforcement efforts throughout the Independence Day weekend led to the arrests of almost 100 people who are suspected of driving under the influence. 

From Friday, July 1st, through Monday, July 4th, police arrested 95 impaired drivers during regular road patrols throughout the state and a joint DUI saturation patrol focused on Route 50.  The full-time drunk driving enforcement team of troopers known as the State Police Impaired Driving Reduction Effort, or S.P.I.D.R.E. team, funded by the Maryland Highway Safety Office also worked the initiative.

Troopers worked saturation patrols on I-695 in Baltimore County, I-70 in Howard County and I-495 in Prince George’s and Montgomery Counties. In total, police issued 1,396 citations and warnings in these four counties during the initiative.

Maryland State Police, with the assistance of the Maryland Transportation Authority Police worked a joint DUI saturation patrol on Route 50 in Prince George’s, Anne Arundel, Queen Anne’s and Talbot Counties. Together, they issued an additional 852 citations and warnings and arrested 14 suspected impaired drivers.

###

 

CONTACT: Maryland State Police Office of Communications, msp.media@maryland.gov

 

You just read:

Police Arrest Almost 100 Drunk Drivers Through Independence Day Weekend

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.