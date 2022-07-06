Submit Release
TURNKEY BEAUTY HONORED JUDY GARLAND’S 100th BIRTHDAY FOR PRIDE MONTH, INTRODUCED LIMITED-EDITION UNISEX FINE FRAGRANCE

Lorna Luft and Margaret O'Brien at the Judy Garland 100th Birthday Gala hosted by Vincenzo Spinnato

Mayor Lauren Meister, Lorna Luft, Margaret O'Brien, Joey Luft

Judy - A Garland Fragrance by Vincenzo Spinnato Window Display at the Empire State Building

Vincenzo Spinnato Hosted a Hollywood Gala and Fragrance Reveal, Created an Empire State Building Window Display and Supported the Entertainment Community Fund

Hosting the 100th Birthday gala and unisex fine fragrance reveal in honor of Judy Garland along with her daughter Lorna Luft was a dream come true. The timing was perfect for celebrating Pride Month.”
— Vince Spinnato
LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, July 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hollywood actress and entertainer Judy Garland was celebrated throughout the month of June in honor of what would have been her 100th birthday on June 10, 2022. At the forefront of organizing major celebrations was Vincenzo Spinnato, CEO of TurnKey Beauty and creator of the unisex fine fragrance, JUDY - A Garland Fragrance.

A star-studded Hollywood gala honored Judy Garland’s 100th birthday, with actress and Garland’s co-star Margaret O’Brien in attendance. West Hollywood Mayor Lauren Meister officially declared June 10th as “Judy Garland Day” in the City of West Hollywood in Los Angeles County, which she announced during the 100th Birthday Gala and official unisex fine fragrance reveal Spinnato hosted along with children Lorna Luft and Joey Luft.

The Empire State Building began celebrations for Judy Garland in partnership with Judy’s family and the Stonewall Gives Back Initiative. Themed activations at The Empire State Building included a tower lighting ceremony and musical performance of “Over the Rainbow” by daughter Lorna Luft and Grammy-nominated singer Rufus Wainwright, and the limited-edition JUDY - A Garland Fragrance 100th birthday bottle sold only at the Empire State Building Observatory for the month of June as well as online. The building’s iconic Fifth Avenue lobby windows were adorned with six re-created and inspired-by dresses Judy Garland wore in several of her classic films. The dresses were designed and re-imagined by Roberto Racanelli, House of Racanelli, as to how Ms. Garland would wear the dresses in today’s time. A series of rainbow costumed wigs inspired by Andy Warhol and bottles of the limited-edition Judy Garland 100th birthday bottle positioned in the shape of the world-famous Empire State Building was also on display at the historic NYC site.

Cosmetic chemist and “certified nose” Vincenzo Spinnato worked closely with Lorna Luft to create JUDY - A Garland Fragrance, a sophisticated, sexy, fresh and modernized fragrance inspired by what Judy Garland herself wore. The unisex fine fragrance – which will launch this Fall and a special limited-edition 100th birthday bottle now on sale – showcases a hint of the official Judy Garland Rose with the addition of Dark Orchid, Coriander, and a medley of sultry Gourmand and spice notes, newly creating an all-inclusive and gender-neutral fine fragrance.

A percentage of the proceeds from the limited-edition 100th birthday bottle benefit the Entertainment Community Fund, a national human services organization that supports the entertainment community with emergency financial assistance, affordable housing, healthcare and insurance counseling, senior care and much more.

For more information about the couture dresses by House of Racanelli and how to purchase them, visit: https://judygarlandfragrance.com/judy100

For further information about JUDY- A Garland Fragrance by Vincenzo Spinnato, contact TurnKey Beauty Inc., info@turnkeybeauty.net. Follow along on Instagram at, http://Instagram.com/judygarlandfragrance

