Lean Production principles with online Gamification

Pi-Sims based in The Netherlands have released a new simulation game for training and coaching in Lean principles and tools. Endorsed by ILSSI.

We make them fail, in order to make them learn!”
— Maxim Korenyugin
LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Del-Sim is a multi-player online tool simulating a delivery company (such as Amazon, Deliveroo or Fedex) in which online participants do work and are challenged to improve the process. This is 'Gameification' of Lean training and is 'fun while you also learn'. Players learn by doing. They learn what works and what fails. They identify inefficiencies in the process and use lean tools and principles such as Kanban (visual signals for a Pull System ) and Poka Yoke ( Mistake Proofing ) to create Flow and reduce Waste.

The goal of the game is to be as profitable as possible using a process that flows with zero bottlenecks, backlogs and delays while minimizing mistakes and defects. Teams are able to turn an inefficient process into an efficient one using the tools and principles of Lean and Six Sigma.

John Dennis, Chairman of the International Lean Six Sigma Institute (ILSSI) has used the product with his classes and also has positive feedback from ILSSI training partners who have also experince of the game.
'Our training partners at International Lean Six Sigma Institute have provided extremely positive feedback regarding Del-Sim for demonstrating Lean Principles and Tools applying to a real business scenario. We are happy to give our endorsement for this product.' said Mr Dennis.

Michel Rooyen is co-founder of Pi-Sims.com the parent company of Del-Sim. Michel believes “There must be joy in learning. If not, what is the point?”.
Co-founder Maxim Korenyugin puts it this way “We make them fail, in order to make them learn!”

Juliane Haan
International Lean Six Sigma Institute
+44 191 375 5711
email us here

