Lean Six Sigma and one Master Black Belt save over $50 million

Master Black Belt Gillian von Runte, 37, uses Lean Six Sigma to save $millions of dollars by reducing defects, errors and non-value added activities.

Gillian shows what can be achieved by a motivated Master Black Belt project leader who applies the principles of Lean, Six Sigma, Agile and the Theory of Constraints to improve flow and reduce waste.”
— John Dennis, Chairman ILSSI
CAMBRIDGE, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, December 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gillian von Runte, 37, a Lean Six Sigma Master Black Belt, Accredited by the International Lean Six Sigma Institute (ILSSI), has been a leader in Lean Six Sigma methods for process improvement since 2014. She had used her problem solving, project management and coaching skills in a variety of industries including Manufacturing, Engineering, Waste Management, Logistics, Food Safety, and Healthcare.

With Japan Tobacco International (JTI), she was responsible for leading a Lean training deployment in 3 service centres (UK, Russia, Malaysia) that saved the organisation circa $1.75mil in its first year.

At Coop Bank, she identified £12.8mil in operational cost savings to support the Bank’s transformation in 2015.
Most impressive was the $51mil of savings that Gillian and her team found at ICBC Standard Bank ( previously the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China -ICBC) using Lean Thinking and Six Sigma data measurement, analysis and problem solving techniques.

To reach the level of Master Black Belt Gillian completed the rigorous ILSSI accreditation programme which includes proof of project leadership successes over several years, validation of coaching experience, a Board interview and a formal exam.

John Dennis, Chairman of ILSSI, said 'Gillian shows what can be achieved by a motivated Master Black Belt project leader who applies the principles of Lean, Six Sigma, Agile and the Theory of Constraints to improve flow and reduce waste.'

