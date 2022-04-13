Blockchain technology initiative started with North East England Chamber of Commerce

Submit Release
SUNDERLAND, TYNE AND WEAR, UNITED KINGDOM, April 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Blockchain SCVS Ltd, togther with the North East England Chamber of Commerce, have announced an initiative to attempt to bring investment and innovation in Blockchain technology to the North East region of England. The collaboration comes in the wake of an announcement last week by UK Chancellor Rishi Sunak. Sunak said in a presentation last Monday ''It is my ambition to make the UK a global hub for crypto asset technology, and the measures we’ve outlined today will help to ensure firms can invest, innovate and scale up in this country”.

Blockchain is the underlying technology on which Cryptocurrencies are based. Blockchain also provides a new IT architecture for making transactional business processes more efficient.

John Dennis, Director of Blockchain SVCS Ltd said ''The time is right for all organisations to understand the efficiencies that Blockchain technology can bring to their processes and the problems it can solve''. Blockchain SVCS Ltd was established in North East England in 2018 as a Blockchain training and consulting company, but has also recently developed a prototype DApp ( Decentralised Application ) nft-services.io for minting and managing NFTs.

Julie Charlton, Relationship Manager for small businesses at the North East England Chamber of Commerce said 'We are excited to see the growth in adoption of Blockchain technology and believe that North East England has the people and skills to develop a deeper understanding and how to use the technology in new and innovative ways'.

