Btein Energy Bars Provide Balance with Ayurvedic Approach

Btein Bars, a healthy Energy Bar made with low glycemic natural sugars and based on traditional Indian ayurvedic medicine, is coming soon to American consumers.
We took the Ayurvedic holistic approach to create an energy bar that balances mind, body, and spirit.”BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, July 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Btein Bars took one of the world’s oldest healing systems and combined it with western nutritional science to create a high-quality protein energy snack with Ashwagandha and Low-Glycemic sugars.
Hema Saran, founder of Atmabala, based in North Carolina
“The Ayurvedic holistic healing approach dates back more than 3,000 years in India,” said Hema Saran, founder of Atmabala, based in North Carolina, which makes Btein Bars. “We took the Ayurvedic holistic approach to create an energy bar that balances mind and body. By incorporating this ancient healing approach with the latest nutritional science, Btein Bars provide you with a boost of energy without a sugar crash.”
Saran said men and women need balance in their lives.
“Everyone is rushing around 24 hours a day,” Saran said. “We don’t get enough sleep. Our lives are stressed out. Taking everything together, many of us have lost our spirit.”
“Btein Bars, however, contains Ashwagandha, which relieves stress and anxiety,” said Saran Shanmugam, the co-founder of the company. “Research suggests Ashwagandha, a traditional Ayurvedic medicinal herb, improves your focus and reduces inflammation, which is the cause of many everyday ailments. Another study shows that Ashwagandha boosts testosterone and DHEA-S in healthy, overweight males aged between 40 and 70 years reporting mild-to-moderate symptoms of fatigue or reduced vitality”
Hema and Saran also addressed the diabetes epidemic in the U.S. by using Low-Glycemic natural sugars.
“We know that millions of people have diabetes, which means they have to watch their carbohydrates and sugar intake,” Hema and Saran said. “The Low-Glycemic sugars we use help you maintain your blood sugar levels. There are so many energy bars that have more sugar than some chocolate candy on the market.”
The plant-based Btein Bars also contain 20 grams of Whey protein.
“We launched Btein Bars, which come in Almond Coconut and Chocolate Almond flavors, this year and are aiming to add more retailers,” they said
Btein nutrition bars are made exclusively in the USA using Current Good Manufacturing Practices (CGMP) enforced by FDA.
To buy Btein Bars, visit Walmart.com.
