Eu Oy Chun Creates Paintings That Tell A Story

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, July 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Eu Oy Chun has been awarded the ATIM's Top 60 Masters Award by ArtTour International Magazine. Originally from Hong Kong, this Artist has earned world recognition for her vivid color artworks. We share with you here some insights from the artist.

“I was born as a twin in 1956 in Hong Kong and was brought up and educated in Singapore since an infant. Since young, I have been interested in photography. In my adult years, I also took up Chinese Ink painting. In 2008 I went under the tutelage of a contemporary artist Mr. Ren Jianhui to hone my skills in Western art. Currently, my chosen medium is oil on canvas, and my artistic expression is focused on painting waterscapes, landscapes, and animals. Traveling has been an annual affair since childhood times mainly in West Malaysia. During my youth, my mum would take me back to Hong Kong. When I started working, I traveled to many European countries for holidays. After my marriage in 1992, I traveled extensively with my family on vacations and golfing trips with my friends.

Most of my creations come from the many sceneries of interest that I captured with my cameras during my travels. I like my paintings to tell a story. Using the oil medium allows me to combine texture and brilliance in vivid colors that best capture the essence of my subjects."

Eu Oy Chun was also featured in the Amazon Best-Seller book, ATIM's Top 60 Masters, published by ArtTour International Magazine. This book features all artists awarded the 2022 ATIM's Top 60 Masters Awards

To learn more about this artist, please visit https://euoychun.com/

News provided by Viviana Puello for ArtTour International Magazine