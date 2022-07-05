Mitch Gould of NPI Announces the Hiring of Mark Mierloi as Executive VP of Business Development
Mitch Gould, the founder of NPI, is a third-generation retail distribution and manufacturing professional.
NPI Helps Health and Wellness Brands Launch Products in the U.S.
We work with both domestic and international health and wellness companies seeking to launch products in the American consumer market”BOCA RATON, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, July 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nutritional Products International announced this week the hiring of Mark Mierloi as NPI’s new Executive Vice President of Business Development.
— Mitch Gould, CEO and Founder of Nutritional Products International
“Mark is a bright young man,” said Mitch Gould, Founder and CEO of Nutritional Products International, a global brand management firm based in Boca Raton, FL. “He comes to NPI with degrees in Sports Nutrition and Nutraceuticals and International Business Management.”
“Mark is also a ranked ATP tennis player,” Gould said. “We expect Mark to bring the same competitiveness he has on the court to his job with NPI.”
Gould said Mierloi will work on building NPI’s business base.
“We work with both domestic and international health and wellness companies seeking to launch products in the American consumer market,” Gould said.
Mierloi said he was honored to work with Gould, who has a three-decade career in the retail industry.
“I am excited about working with the NPI team,” Mierloi said. “I look forward to helping companies introduce their innovative products to consumers.”
Mierloi joins NPI’s veteran team that includes retail expertise in sales, logistics and operations, marketing, and FDA regulatory compliance oversight.
To make the product launches run smoothly, Gould developed the proprietary “Evolution of Distribution” system, which brings all professional services needed under NPI’s command.
“Since NPI controls sales, marketing, and operations, we are able to make sure all the moving parts are in sync,” Gould said. “Our sister company, InHealth Media, coordinates its marketing campaigns with the sales team to make sure all the goals are aligned.”
For more information, visit www.nutricompany.com.
MORE ON NPI AND ITS FOUNDER
NPI is a privately-held company specializing in the retail distribution of nutraceuticals, dietary supplements, functional beverages, and skin-care products. NPI offers a unique, proven approach for product manufacturers worldwide seeking to launch or expand their products' distribution in the U.S. retail market.
Mitch Gould, the founder of NPI, is a third-generation retail distribution and manufacturing professional. Gould developed the "Evolution of Distribution" platform, which provides domestic and international product manufacturers with the sales, marketing, and product distribution expertise required to succeed in the world's largest market -- the United States. In the early 2000s, Gould was part of a “Powerhouse Trifecta” that placed more than 100 products in Amazon’s new health and wellness category.
Gould, known as a global marketing guru, also has represented icons from the sports and entertainment worlds such as Steven Seagal, Hulk Hogan, Ronnie Coleman, Roberto Clemente Jr., Chuck Liddell, and Wayne Gretzky.
Robert Grant
InHealth Media
email us here