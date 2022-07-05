Troop F Weekly Report 06-27 to 07-03-22

Incident Type: OAS

Date: 6/30/2022

Town: stockholm

Trooper: SGT. CLARK

Brief Synopsis: Sgt. Clark was driving through Stockholm when he observed a vehicle committing a traffic infraction. After stopping the car and investigating, the driver was found to have a suspended driver’s license. Sgt. Clark issued the woman a criminal summons for OAS and helped her arrange to have a licensed driver come get her and her vehicle.

Incident Type: disorderly conduct

Date: 6/28/2022

Town: van buren

Trooper: TR. DESROSIER

Brief Synopsis: Tr. Desrosier investigated a complaint of a woman screaming, nonstop, at an apartment complex in Van Buren. It was reported a woman kept going to other apartments screaming at the residents. Tr. Desrosier located the woman, tried to speak with her, but she was yelling at him. The woman was issued a warning for disorderly conduct and went inside her apartment. Not long after he left, more complaints were called in regarding the same woman still yelling. Tr. Desrosier located her down the street and she was still screaming at people and passersby. Tr. Desrosier arrested the woman for disorderly conduct, and she refused to submit to arrest. Tr. Desrosier, with the help of a citizen, got her handcuffed and transported to the police station where she was able to post bail.

Incident Type: OAR

Date: 7/2/2022

Town: Monticello

Trooper: TR. KILCOLLINS

Brief Synopsis: Tr. Kilcollins was conducting traffic enforcement in Monticello when he observed a vehicle driving in the opposite direction that did not have a front registration plate displayed. Tr. Kilcollins also recognized the driver and knew he had a revoked driver’s license. Tr. Kilcollins stopped the vehicle and after an investigation issued the driver a criminal summons for OAR. Tr. Kilcollins helped the man arrange to have someone come get him and his vehicle.

Incident Type: OAS

Date: 7/2/2022

Town: Monticello

Trooper: TR. KILCOLLINS

Brief Synopsis: Tr. Kilcollins was conducting traffic enforcement and went to stop one vehicle for an infraction. There was another car between him and the vehicle he was attempting to stop that was refusing to yield to his blue emergency lights. Tr. Kilcollins was able to get both vehicles stopped and discovered that the vehicle refusing to yield to him had a suspended driver’s license. The man was issued a criminal summons OAS and a warning for failing to yield right of way.

Incident Type: unregistered motor vehicle

Date: 7/2/2022

Town: monticello

Trooper: TR. KILCOLLINS

Brief Synopsis: Tr. Kilcollins was conducting traffic enforcement in Monticello when he observed an expired inspection certificate and the registration appeared expired. A traffic stop was conducted and after an investigation it was determined the vehicle had not been registered for over two years. Tr. Kilcollins issued the driver a criminal summons for unregistered motor vehicle and a warning for the expired inspection.

Incident Type: Warrant Arrest

Date: 6/29/2022

Town: patten

Trooper: Tr. Merchant

Brief Synopsis: Tr. Merchant was serving a 30-year-old man with a PFA and arrested him on two active warrants. He was not able to make bail and was transported to ACJ.

Incident Type: VCR

Date: 7/03/2022

Town: Woodland

Trooper: Tr. Martin

Brief Synopsis: Tr. Martin investigated a burglary complaint in the town of Woodland. A Woodland woman had left early in the morning and when she returned home, she noticed some of her personal property was removed from the home and set on fire. A suspect was developed, and the investigation is ongoing.

Incident Type: Drug Activity

Date: 7/03/2022

Town: woodland

Trooper: Tr Martin

Brief Synopsis: Tr. Martin received a complaint of drug activity in the area. During the investigation Tr. Martin met three teenagers walking. Tr. Martin confronted one of them about the report. The teenager ultimately confessed to using marijuana and turned it over to Tr. Martin. The parents of the juveniles were called and was determined they would resolve the issue.

Incident Type: Traffic arrest

Date: 6/29/2022

Town: patten

Trooper: Tr. cotton

Brief Synopsis: Tr. Cotton was conducting traffic enforcement in the town of Patten. Tr. Cotton conducted a traffic stop and determined the female operator had attached registration plates to the vehicle that did not belong to it. Tr. Cotton summonsed the 30-year-old South Portland woman for Attaching False Plates and provided her a Millinocket District Court date in September.

Incident Type: Traffic Arrest

Date: 6/30/2022

Town: Caribou

Trooper: Tr. Roy

Brief Synopsis: Tr. Roy was conducting traffic enforcement in Caribou when he observed a vehicle not displaying an inspection sticker. Tr. Roy conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle and learned the operator had attached registration plates to the vehicle that did not belong to it. Tr. Roy summonsed the 52-year-old Caribou woman with Attaching False Plates and provided her a Caribou District Court date in September. The vehicle was towed from the scene.

Incident Type: Crash with injury

Date: 6/30/2022

Town: madawaska lake

Trooper: Tr. roy

Brief Synopsis: Tr. Roy responded to a car/moose crash in Madawaska Lake. Through his investigation, Tr. Roy learned the male operator, a 29-year-old St. John man, had been traveling South on New Sweden Road when the moose entered the roadway. The operator was unable to avoid the moose and as a result, the vehicle sustained significant damage. The operator suffered serious, non-life-threatening injuries in the crash. He was transported to Cary Medical Center by Ambulance for treatment.

Incident Type: Traffic arrest

Date: 7/01/2022

Town: Houlton

Trooper: Tr. Cotton

Brief Synopsis: Tr. Cotton stopped a vehicle in Houlton for a traffic infraction. Upon further investigation, Tr. Cotton learned the operator did not have a valid driver’s license. Tr. Cotton summonsed the 41-year-old Connecticut man with Operating without a License and provided him a Houlton District Court date in October.

