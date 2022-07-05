Yardstick Management Launches Second Leadership Institute Focused On Diversity, Equity, And Inclusion
America’s Leading Black-Owned Management Consulting Firm Brings Back Institute In St. Simons Island Hosting Nation’s Top Leaders and Senior ExecutivesATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, July 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Yardstick Management, America’s leading Black-Owned management consulting firm, announced the second edition of Yardstick Management Institute, a specialized leadership program designed for senior leaders, executives and key decision makers. Yardstick will host this event on the heels of the success of their inaugural event which took place in January 2022. Expanding on January’s session entitled A Journey of Awareness, Reflection & Commitment, the topic for the summer session will be Leadership & Vulnerability: Accelerating Change to Achieve Transformative Success, and will take place on July 27-29, 2022. During this three-day immersive retreat, a select cohort of the nation's top leaders will gather in St. Simons Island, Georgia to explore the connections between leadership and the power of vulnerability.
St. Simons Island, the location of the event, holds important significance. What was once prominent plantation land is now home to a diversity, equity, and inclusion institute led and operated by marginalized individuals. By offering participants DEI-focused programs that will explore embracing core vision, leading with integrity, and work-life balance, attendees will embark on a personal journey that will help them redefine leadership commitment in a location that reminds us why this work is important in the first place. Registration through the Yardstick Management website closes this Friday, July 8, 2022.
This event is presented by Indeed and sponsored by Amazon, Reddit, Mailchimp, Jobcase, Lemon Perfect, and UPS. The company has opened up sponsorship opportunities to organizations interested in investing in its rapid growth while receiving brand visibility in an inclusive global space.
Yardstick is honored to announce that former commander of US Army four-star General Stan McChrystal, CEO of the McChrystal Group will be a keynote speaker at the institute highlighting how to navigate change, build stronger teams, and mitigate risk in a rapidly evolving global society. Additional speakers leading sessions and discussions include:
Claudia San Pedro, President at Sonic Drive-In on Balancing Strength and Vulnerability
Pamela Stewart, President, West Operations at The Coca-Cola Company on Leading The Change
Antonia Dean, Director of Pipeline Diversity at Comcast on Investing in Diversity, Literally
LaFawn Davis, SVP, Environmental, Social & Governance at Indeed on Bringing Vision To Reality
Nellie Peshkov, Chief People and Culture Officer at Reddit on What is Your Organization’s Why?
Ernest Adams, SVP, Head of Global Talent at Ralph Lauren on Is Your Company Truly Thinking About Employees’ Well-being?
Attendees from the January Institute have positive reflections on their experience in St. Simons:
“What I love about this experience is that it brought together an incredible group of individuals across all different industries with the common purpose of becoming better leaders, and becoming more vulnerable and understanding of the communities that we serve.” - Pilin Anice, Mirror
“I’m really excited to be able to go back and share a lot of learnings and conversations that we’ve had in these rooms with my larger team. I’m looking forward to the next Yardstick Management Institute because I think it’s going to be really impactful for a larger group.”
-Jamal Wilson, VP of Product, Keurig Dr. Pepper Inc.
Attendees will also see and hear from the Yardstick Management team - Slma Shelbayah, Chief Communications Officer, will serve as Master of Ceremonies and Dr. Ebbie Parsons, III, Founder and Managing Partner, will celebrate Yardstick Managements’ 10th anniversary with the company’s founding story.
“The summer session of the Yardstick Management Institute will be special in various ways,” said Dr. Ebbie Parsons III, Founder of Yardstick Management. “But for me, it’s definitely because it’s the 10th anniversary of this company. The institute was just an idea jotted down in a business plan in 2012 and to see it come to life in such an informative, important way is more than I could’ve even envisioned back then. I’m so proud of the work this incredible team has done to facilitate these conversations.”
Yardstick is thrilled to continue the Yardstick Management Institute into next year as the consulting and executive search business continue to grow in success. In 2021 alone, the management consulting firm increased revenue by 166%, grew its employee base by 42%, and impacted over 2,600,000 employees across global corporate, non-profit and educational organizations including, Amazon, Facebook, LinkedIn, Netflix, MIT, Orangetheory, PLBY Group Inc., Davita Kidney Care, Whirlpool, Roark Capital, and more. More information regarding the institute, registration and sponsorship can be found on the website.
ABOUT YARDSTICK MANAGEMENT
Established in 2012, Yardstick Management is America's leading Black-Owned management consulting firm, providing organizational strategy, diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging support, and executive search expertise at the world’s most recognizable companies. Our comprehensive services help organizations transform their culture as well as attract and retain the most senior-level diverse executives to their C-Suites and boards. Named in Inc.’s 2021 Best in Business list and Georgia Business Journal’s Best Business Consulting firm, Yardstick Management has a proven track record of successful transformation and is trusted by the largest companies in the world.
Ebbie Parsons
Yardstick Management
+18889273648 ext.
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn