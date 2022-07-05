MRO Asia-Pacific Returns Live to Singapore, September 20-22
The conference and exhibition, the region’s largest event for the aviation MRO industry, will be co-located with Aero-Engines Asia-Pacific.
We anticipate a record attendance in Singapore based on the pent-up demand for in-person networking and the great success of our other recent live events including MRO Americas and MRO BEER."NEW YORK, NY, USA, July 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ --
— Lydia Janow, Sr. Vice President, Events, Aviation Week Network
The conference & exhibition will be co-located with Aero-Engines Asia-Pacific
Aviation Week Network’s MRO Asia-Pacific (#MROAP) is returning live and in person for the first time since 2019, at the Singapore Expo and Convention Centre, September 20-22. The conference and exhibition, the region’s largest event for the aviation Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul industry, will bring together the most influential members of industry, locally and globally, to discuss the latest issues and concerns of operators and their service providers and suppliers.
Aero-Engines Asia-Pacific, the only event dedicated exclusively to the trends and issues related to the region’s engine community, will be co-located with MRO Asia-Pacific and will take place September 21-22. Aero-Engines brings together key stakeholders from across the engine community to discuss and debate latest trends, developments and strategic challenges. See the agenda here.
MRO Asia Pacific will provide expert led content, matched networking, and a marketplace where the airline, OEM, MRO and supplier communities will discover and showcase new products and innovations, connect with and source new and existing business partners, and share knowledge and best practices. See the agenda here.
The combined events are expected to draw 4,000 registered attendees from 60 countries including hundreds of decision-makers from airlines, lessors and MROs.
“We anticipate a record attendance in Singapore based on the pent-up demand for in-person networking and the great success of our other recent live events including MRO Americas and MRO BEER,” said Lydia Janow, Senior Vice President of Events for Aviation Week Network. “We are absolutely thrilled to return to Singapore for an action-packed agenda where attendees will share knowledge, shop solution providers, and make business deals.”
New this year is Aviation Week Network's Asia Aerospace Leadership Forum & MRO Asia-Pacific Awards Dinner. This precursor to MRO Asia-Pacific will take place on September 19 at Gardens by the Bay in Singapore. This unique event will provide a platform to celebrate the 2022 MRO Asia-Pacific award winners at a Gala dinner.
Coming to MRO Asia-Pacific for the first time, is the Go Live! Theater featuring innovative sessions, case studies, and product briefings covering the hottest topics and industry trends. The content takes place in the exhibition hall and is free to attend for all visitors to the show.
MRO Asia-Pacific sponsors are Embraer, Lufthansa Technik, Meggitt, Pratt & Whitney, SIA Engineering Company, Spirit AeroSystems, StandardAero, and ST Engineering, with support from Airlines For America, Airlink, Association for Aerospace Industries (Singapore) and IATA. Aero-Engines Asia-Pacific’s partner sponsor is Aeroxchange.
To register please visit: register for MRO Asia-Pacific or register for Aero-Engines Asia-Pacific.
