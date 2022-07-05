A total of 50 tubes of mixed samples tested positive as of 15:00 in the 4th round of Citywide NAT; Concerned NAT stations and sampling time announced

MACAU, July 5 - The Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Centre states that the 4th round of Citywide NAT Programme was launched at 9:00 yesterday (4 July). As of 15:00 today (5 July), a total of 50 tubes of mixed samples have been tested positive.

The 50 tubes of samples concerned were collected at the following NAT stations and times:

NAT station Date Time Community Services Building of the General Union of Neighbourhood Association of Macao (Caring Station) 4 July around 06:11, 11:07, 14:59 Lam Kan Gallery of Macao Polytechnic Institute 4 July around 09:28 Navy Yard No. 1 & 2 4 July around 09:41 Colegio Mateu Ricci 4 July around 09:32, 09:51, 23:29 Lok Yeung Elderly Day Care Centre of the General Union of Neighbourhood Association of Macao 4 July around 10:07 Pui Ching Middle School 4 July around 10:27, 22:57 5 July around 01:22 Venetian Cotai Arena A, B and C 4 July around 11:06, 11:38 Macao Forum 4 July around 11:27, 15:28, 22:49 Macao Science and Technology University Hospital Stadium 4 July around 11:44, 23:26 Women’s General Association of Macau Multi-Service Building 4 July around 11:50 Olympic Sports Centre – Indoor Pavilion 5 July around 00:12, 06:30, 06:33 Escola dos Moradores de Macau (Caring Station) 4 July around 06:46, 12:55 Pac On Ferry Terminal 4 July around 11:32, 12:30, 20:37 Kiang Wu Hospital Auditorium 4 July around 14:23, 19:05, 20:21 Nam Yue - Qingmao Port 4 July around 14:05, 17:01 Macao Federation of Trade Unions Workers Stadium – Hall A, 1/F 4 July around 14:20, 19:36 Sacred Heart Canossian College (English Section) 4 July around 14:01, 15:43 Kwong Tai Middle School 4 July around 11:21, 14:09, 14:11(two tubes), 15:59, 22:10 Macao Cultural Centre 4 July around 17:20 Nam Yue - FAOM (G/F, Macao Federation of Trade Unions Workers Stadium) 4 July around 14:19 Macau Baptist College 4 July around 13:54 St. Joseph Secondary School 2 4 July around 11:49 Sheng Kung Hui Choi Kou School (Macau) 4 July around 14:54 Tong Nam School (Secondary Section) 4 July around 14:52 Ilha Verde Activity Centre 5 July around 00:18

All the above stations have collected samples in accordance with the epidemic prevention instructions, and at present, all concerned stations have been cleaned and disinfected, and are now open to the public again.

The Centre assures citizens who went to get tested at the above locations and times that there is no need to worry, and appeals to them to carry out self-health management properly. Meanwhile, they should undergo a rapid antigen test (RAT) every day after the day of sampling until 9 July, and upload the test result to the designated platform. Citizens feeling unwell can visit the hospital emergency for follow-up.