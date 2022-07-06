Jean-Jacques Porret's Sculpture Are Sensual and Pleasing To Our Senses

# 420 Notorious # 443 Belle du soir, Green Patina # 444 Fille de joie

Jean-Jacques Porret's sculptures are sensual, attractive, and pleasing to the eyes and the touch.

My work is figurative, but it's not about the figure.” — Jean-Jacques Porret

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, July 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jean-Jacques Porret has been awarded the ATIM's Top 60 Masters Award by ArtTour International Magazine. Originally from Switzerland, this Artist has earned world recognition for his creative sculptures. We want to share here an interview with this master artist.

What Inspires You? What connection do you have to your art?

"Everyone is continuously influenced by everything. We cannot learn to be an artist or a creator. That's something one is born with. So many people try to be artists, but they lack that little crazy item called "being creative." To illustrate it, Rembrandt was an excellent painter, yes, but not creative; he was painting what he saw. VanGogh was maybe not a great painter but a fantastic creator. He was painting what influenced him. Both of them were great artists. We should define the word 'creative.' I'm sure that most people would have a different definition. For me, it's related to IMAGINATION. I do not know the dictionary definition, but creating is for the cook to use just the right amount of salt in the potatoes, knowing when it's too much or not enough. Look at Jacques Peppin; no cookbook, no teleprompter, he just does it; he creates a meal, using his feeling, his imagination. He is the perfect cooking artist."

What does your art aim to say?

"It is tough not to be influenced. I met many of the greatest sculptors of the 60s, 70s, and 80s, and yes I was influenced by them, but not anymore. I constantly need to be very careful and reject being influenced. I create my style, my path; I create out of my imagination. I'm more interested in communicating an abstract feeling or idea than an actual image. My work is figurative, but it's not about the figure."

What's your most significant barrier to being an artist? How do you address it?

"Recognition. Today people are more interested in the new wave of electronic toys, smartphones, electronic games, etc. People don't look at the esthetic and beauty of things anymore. I believe that my sculptures are sensual, attractive, and pleasing to the eyes and the touch. People don't need to wonder what it is, what it looks like, or what it is supposed to be. I guess that continuously showing these sculptures might, with time, bring me the recognition I need. I believe I create something to outlast me in this world."

What does generosity mean to you as an artist? How do you emulate this?

"Unfortunately, I'm not interested to teach because, as said earlier, I do not believe one can learn to be an artist. Many galleries and even museums are showing so-called avant-garde sculpture or art. Most of these are not creative and even lack total imagination. It seems that the most disturbing they are to esthetique and beauty, the best it is. Is that what is called inspiration? Art does not need to be representative of an existing image but needs to be fluid and pleasing. These are the creative artists who deserved to be recognized, and I would like to create a book or series of books illustrating them accordingly. "

What's next for your creative endeavors?

"Keep doing what I love to do, sculpting and creating."

Jean-Jacques Porret was also featured in the Amazon Best-Seller book, ATIM's Top 60 Masters, published by ArtTour International Magazine. This book features all artists awarded the 2022 ATIM's Top 60 Masters Awards

To learn more about this artist, please visit http://www.jjporret.com/

News provided by Viviana Puello for ArtTour International Magazine