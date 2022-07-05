FTCCI bestows the prestigious Excellence in Information Technology Award to Quixy
EINPresswire.com/ -- Quixy (VividMinds Technologies Pvt. Ltd), a leading No-Code Workflow Automation and Enterprise Application Development platform, was awarded the coveted Excellence in Information Technology Award 2022 from FTCCI (Federation of Telangana Chambers of Commerce and Industry). Quixy which had been recognized for its innovation and success in the Information Technology ecosystem was handed the award by Mr K.T. Rama Rao, Minister for Industries & Commerce, and Information Technology, Government of Telangana, and Mr Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary, Industries & Commerce and Information Technology (IT), Telangana government, in the presence of Mr Bhaskar Reddy, President, FTCCI.
Since its inception in 1917, FTCCI has committed to honouring the visionaries and innovators of Telangana’s organizations, which have contributed to and impacted the state’s economy. The flagship Excellence awards are a testimony to this commitment. Over 150 companies from different industries, verticals, and sizes have been nominated to FTCCI in anticipation of recognition from the respected industry body in its standards of performance, engagement, and innovation. Quixy has distinguished itself from others in this technology vertical, by being an advanced no-code platform. It means that the Quixy platform enables non-techies to build complex enterprise-grade applications using Quixy’s advanced features. The acclaimed award was previously conferred to TCS (Tata Consultancy Services), a multinational technology company.
In response to winning the coveted award, Mr. Gautam Nimmagadda, Founder & CEO, Quixy (VividMinds Technologies) said, “We’re honored that Quixy has achieved this distinguished accolade from FTCCI. This recognition reflects Quixy’s strides in building and establishing a transformational journey in technology. Our commitment to the evolution of software development helped us gain trust and momentum in 18 industry verticals and 20+ countries. We are thrilled at receiving this excellence award and look forward to another year of innovation, customer delight & growth for Quixy”.
Earlier this year, Quixy has also been named in Gartner’s Voice of Customer Report for Enterprise Low-Code Application Platforms (LCAP) for 2nd time in a row and Forrester’s Now Tech Report for General-Purpose Low-Code Development Platforms. Furthermore, adding yet another feather to its cap, Quixy bagged the “Emerging Product” of the year award at the 29th edition of the esteemed HYSEA Innovation Summit and Awards 2021.
For more information about Quixy and to learn how Quixy is enabling digital transformation for its customers, please visit quixy.com.
Vivek Goel
