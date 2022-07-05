Rides to Remember partners with social media icon Yvng Homie
TikTok influencer to create special dance for pediatric cancer patients
Dance spreads joy and being able to perform and share time with kids who are fighting cancer is something I am honored to do,”ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, July 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ferrari of Atlanta is proud to announce the return of its annual Rides to Remember charity event on Sept. 10 at Atlanta Motorsports Park in Dawsonville with the support of social media superstar Yvng Homie.
— Yvng Homie
Yvng Homie, one of Instagram’s “Creators Shaping Hip-Hop Culture,” has more than 5.2 million TikTok followers and 1.3 million YouTube fans after starting his original hip-hop choreography and how-to channel in 2016.
“Dance spreads joy and being able to perform and share time with kids who are fighting cancer is something I am honored to do,” Yvng Homie said. “ Seeing them smile as they learn a new move is what it’s all about. These kids are amazing, and I love dancing with them.”
The Rides to Remember charity event gives pediatric cancer patients a chance to forget some of their day-to-day struggles with the opportunity to ride in exotic cars. Ferrari of Atlanta, the only factory-authorized Ferrari dealer in Georgia, partners with its Ferrari clients, as well as outside sports car owners and enthusiasts, to raise funds for three non-profits: Atlanta Ronald McDonald House, Camp Sunshine and CURE Childhood Cancer.
"We are proud to support the amazing work that Atlanta Ronald McDonald House Charities, CURE Childhood Cancer and Camp Sunshine do for children and their families," Ferrari of Atlanta General Sales Manager Craig Forbes said. "Since starting 16 years ago, our employee and associated vendor family donations of time, product and gifts have allowed this annual event to blossom into something special for the children, their families and even the drivers that will all leave the day sharing an overwhelming feeling of joy. It's a wonderful sight to see the smiles and exuberant enthusiasm from something as simple as a ride in an exotic car."
Ferrari of Atlanta started Rides to Remember more than a decade ago to honor a family member who was diagnosed with Neuroblastoma. Since starting with 23 exotic cars, the annual event now boasts more than 100 drivers and exotic cars and has provided support to more than 1,500 pediatric cancer patients in addition to raising more than $1 million in cash and in-kind donations.
“Rides to Remember is such an amazing event because when a child is diagnosed with pediatric cancer, it affects the entire family,” CURE Childhood Cancer Director of Patient and Family Services Karen Rutherford said. “This event provides a fun-filled day where kids get up close and personal with sports cars of their wildest dreams. Their smiles are from ear to ear and, hopefully, for a few hours, the family can put aside the hardships of cancer and just enjoy being together and making memories.”
For more information, please visit www.ridestoremember.org.
About Rides to Remember
Rides to Remember operates through a fiscal sponsorship with the 501(c)(3) Players Philanthropy Fund. Contributions to Rides to Remember are tax-deductible. Since its inception in 2006, Rides to Remember has provided support to more than 1,500 pediatric cancer patients and raised more than $1 million in cash and in-kind donations. For more information, please visit www.ridestoremember.org.
