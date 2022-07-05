Bidding Set to Close on a 3 BR/3 BA Home w/Basement on 1.68± Acres in Culpeper, VA Announces Nicholls Auction Marketing
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group announces the closing of bidding of an auction of a 3 BR/3 BA ranch/rambler style home on 1.68 +/- acres in the Glen Arden development with a fully finished basement”FREDERICKSBURG, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, July 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., (www.nichollsauction.com) announces the closing of bidding of an auction of a 3 BR/3 BA ranch/rambler style home on 1.68 +/- acres in the Glen Arden development with a fully finished basement w/kitchenette & full bath and several recent upgrades in Culpeper County, VA, on Thursday, July 7 according to John Nicholls, president of the company.
“Desiring to build a new home to be closer to family, the owners have contracted us to market and sell this solid well-built Culpeper County home. This lovely home is ideal for multi-generational living as it has a 4th bedroom (not on tax record), kitchenette and full bathroom in the fully finished walk-out basement,” said Nicholls. “Bid Your Price & Make it Yours!!|
“This home is located only 1 mile from Mountain Run Lake Park, 1.8 miles from Rt. 522, 3 miles from Rt. 29, 6 miles from downtown Culpeper, and a short drive to Fredericksburg & Charlottesville, VA,” said Tony Wilson, Nicholls Auction Marketing Group auction coordinator.
The auction’s date, address and highlights follow below noted Wilson.
Thursday, July 7 @ 2:00PM -- 15397 Norman Rd., Culpeper, VA 22701
3 BR/3 BA ranch/rambler style home on 1.68 +/- acres in Culpeper County, VA
• The homes measures 3,316 +/- fully finished sf., and features a kitchen (all appliances convey), living room, dining room, family room, fully finished walk-out basement with 4th bedroom (not on tax record), kitchenette (refrigerator & cooktop) & full bathroom, 319 +/- sf. garage, attic w/scuttle hole.
• Laminate & carpet throughout; ceramic tile in bathroom
• Heating: heat pump w/propane furnace; Cooling: heat pump (HVAC less than 5 years old)
• Drilled well & conventional gravity flow septic system; electric water heater
• 5'x24' covered front porch; 16'x30' rear deck & patio area at walk-out
• Gravel driveway; 8'x12' storage shed; Two (2) 10'x20' outdoor storage shelters (Shelterlogic Mfg.)
• Other features: washer/dryer convey; 50 amp auxiliary/RV power hookup; roof, HVAC, deck boards, front porch & basement renovation all done within the last 5 years.
The real estate auction is open to the public. Brokers are reminded that pre-registration is required for compensation.
For more information, call Tony Wilson at 540/748-1359 or visit www.nichollsauction.com.
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., with over 50 years of auction superiority and over 200 years of combined experience, has been synonymous with excellence and successfully marketing and selling thousands of properties.
About Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc.
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., is a professional accelerated marketing firm specializing in the promotion and sale of real estate via the auction method of marketing. Headquartered in Fredericksburg, VA, NAMG has been serving the needs of the Mid-Atlantic region since 1968. The Nicholls team comprises world and state champion auctioneers, an award winning marketing staff, and sales percentages unmatched in the industry. For more information about Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., visit www.nichollsauction.com or call 540-898-0971.
Tony Wilson
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group
+1 540-748-1359
info@nichollsauction.com