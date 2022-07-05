Guanajuato Tourism Secretary visits Canada and the U.S.
The promotional roadshow aims to show how vibrant is the state of Guanajuato and its wide torusim offering
Kayaking through an ancient church in La Purisima dam in Irapuato, state of Guanajuato definitively an unforgettable experience
Tourism Secretary Juan Jose Alvarez Brunel makes working trip to Vancouver, Toronto and Chicago to introduce the State of Guanajuato tourism products
This trip concentrates efforts to continue the increasing flow of Canadian and U.S. visitors to Guanajuato, “North America is our most important market, and we treat it as such,” said Alvarez Brunel.
The working trip starts in Vancouver and Toronto, Canada, and then continues to Chicago, Illinois, as part of a promotional roadshow that aims to show how the vibrant state of Guanajuato, located in the heart of Mexico, pulsates with a distinct beat and how culture forms the strong backbone uniting everything Guanajuato offers.
During his visit, Guanajuato´s Secretary of Tourism, Juan Jose Alvarez Brunel, will be meeting with general consuls of Mexico, travel agents, tour operators, representatives of the various Hispanic communities, and journalists specializing in tourism, to present new products and services that Guanajuato has to offer.
Guanajuato endorses key tourist segments such as culture, gastronomy, meetings/conventions, enology and distillates, well-being, romance, and nature. Secretary Álvarez Brunel pointed to the extraordinary array of tourist attractions, and abundant resources of the region that represent the opportunity to generate jobs and economic development.
It is easy for visitors in Canada and the U.S. to reach this tourism powerhouse. The state of Guanajuato is exceptionally well connected by air, with eight national routes and eight international routes that facilitate access. It also has accommodation alternatives to please all types of visitors with 32,370 rooms in 1,030 lodging establishments. Independent hotels and well-known chains. This includes four hotels from the Treasures of Mexico collection, some of which are recognized worldwide by readers of top-tier consumer publications such as Condé Nast (Rosewood) and Travel & Leisure (Matilda).
The State of Guanajuato holds within its expansive territory the very essence of Mexican culture. It offers visitors archaeological sites, cultural jewels, fine gastronomy, a full calendar of cultural events. Culture is the backbone of the state’s tourism offering. Within its territory, there are important pre-Hispanic archaeological sites, dazzling architectural jewels of the Viceroyalty, two cities designated as World Heritage by UNESCO---the capital Guanajuato city and San Miguel Allende---plus six Pueblos Magicos (Magical Towns.)
