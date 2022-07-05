1000farmacie partners with Tntra for its Technology needs
What impressed us the most was the mindset of the team at Tntra. The sense of ownership that the team exhibited has strengthened our resolve to work with them as long-term partners.”VADODARA, GUJARAT, INDIA, July 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tntra partners with 1000farmacie, one of the leading online pharmacies in Italy, with over 100,000 products available at the market price. They provide complete e-pharmacy service to the customers through a network of pharmacies under their umbrellas. In addition they also provide accurate information on pharmaceutical products to the consumers.
1000farmacie was looking to upgrade the technology stack of its marketplace and the mobile application. The upgrade would improve the user experience and engagement levels and thus improve the customer base and loyalty. Moreover, the update would also increase the footfall of new and old customers leading to surge in the business growth levels. In addition, it would help exceed customers' expectations and thus help enhance positive word of mouth and competitiveness in the market.
The experience 1000farmacie wanted to be delivered required adopting headless eCommerce architecture. Headless commerce decouples the frontend from the back-end improving the ease of making UI changes, improving scalability and overall user experience.
“At its core headless commerce and decoupling the frontend from the backend makes it easier for the customer to access the inventory. The functionality also makes the pages load at the pace of bullet. Headless allows for better performance optimization and incorporation of third party applications.”
This future-proof update has enabled 1000farmacies to react swiftly to changing consumers' needs and make quick changes to the frontend whenever required. 1000farmacie can choose frontend solutions such as progressive web app(PWA) to provide the customers with app-like experience on mobile. The improvements also made sure that the UI was responsive and compatible with multiple devices and OS platforms.
Nicolo Petrone, Founder, and CEO at 1000farmacie, says, "Working with Tntra has been a defining journey for us at 1000farmacie. What impressed us the most was the mindset of the team at Tntra. The sense of ownership that the team exhibited has strengthened our resolve to work with them as long-term partners. We are sure it will delight our customers and thus bring us sustainable growth and success."
"On partnering with 1000farmacie, Shardul Bhatt, CEO and Co-founder of Tntra says, "1000farmacie has trusted us to help them make their marketplace faster, extendable and extensible and future-proof. We thank them for this opportunity and hope for the cooperation to continue in many new future endeavours."
About Tntra
Tntra is a software product engineering company providing development services to partners – from new economy startups to large corporations – around the world. We have the necessary infrastructure – virtual to support global customers across different time zones, and, real along with an open-incubator working facility.
Tantra Ventures provides pre-seed and seed funding, primarily to companies that are part of the Tntra ecosystem. We participate in funding rounds led by our partners that are investing in early-stage ventures.
Tntra brings over two decades of experience in global software product engineering and innovation, along with all the necessary human and technical resources – to entrepreneurs and enterprises who want to deliver successfully in the constantly evolving digital world.
Tntra has delivered solutions to many businesses successfully. Check out our case studies to learn more about our success stories: https://www.tntra.io/case-studies
