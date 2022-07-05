Madame Liliane Temuni Ngoyi Mawa of DRC Honored by ICN Special Envoy Dr. Ruben West During Ceremony in Kinshasa

ICN Special Envoy Dr. Ruben West, Madame Liliane Temuni Ngoyi Mawa, World Civility Ambassador Dominic Obidiah of Kenya World Civility Ambassador Dominic Obidiah of Kenya. Bill Issa of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Madame Liliane Temuni Ngoyi Mawa, Dr. Robin West of the US World Civility Ambassador Dominic Obidiah of Kenya. Bill Issa of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Madame Liliane Temuni Ngoyi Mawa, Dr. Robin West of the US, ICN Special Envoy Dr. Ruben West Mother of Africa - Madame Liliane Temuni Ngoyi Mawa and ICN Special Envoy Dr. Ruben West Ambassador of the DRC Red Cross Madame Liliane Temuni Ngoyi Mawa

Known as the Mother Of Africa Madame Liliane Temuni Ngoyi Mawa was Honored by US Organization for her work of Caring For Children in Need

Every life is valuable and is created to bring a contribution to the world. We salute those who help others bring out their contributions.” — Sir. Dr. Clyde Rivers

TOPEKA, KANSAS, UNITED STATES, July 5, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- At a special event held on July 2, 2022 iChange Nations™ Special Envoy Dr. Ruben West presented Madame Liliane Temuni Ngoyi Mawa with the coveted Challenged Champions and Heroes Caregiver Award for her work with children in need.Since 2006, Madame Liliane has worked as Co-founder of the Association Sans Frontières , a non-profit organization where she has been appointed Vice-President; she brings to this position her knowledge and in-depth experience in the humanitarian field. Madam Liliane is a woman who fights every day for sick children with serious pathologies, congenital malformations and precariousness which requires medical care.What led her to humanitarian actions is the fact that she gave birth to twins on September 5, 2000 who were diagnosed with down syndrome.She discovered this disease and the care which is linked to it. She devoted herself to the follow-up of her twins and their development. She has faced the challenges and the difficulties related to this syndrome.In 2004 she lost one of her twins and following this tragic loss she decided to devote herself to sick children. She then decided to sponsor the surgical operations of children in the DRC. She realized the lack of means and the precarious infrastructure for the poor.She then decides to help the pediatrics of Kalembelmbe, the only pediatrics in the DRC, and there this adventure began. She started with one child and she ended up having 750 children suffering from all types of pathologies receiving medical operations for free from 2018 to date.By her courage and her strength of character she knocked on all doors in order to obtain whatever was needed. Based on these actions she was nicknamed "The Beggar of the Children".Madame Liliane has participated in numerous campaigns to help many children. She also takes care of 160 children with down syndromes all year round for medical care, such as ophthalmology, orthodontics, dentistry in order to improve their quality of life.She leads a number of campaigns to educate the parents of those down syndrome children about their potential and their learning abilities.It is based on all her actions that Madam Liliane Temuni Ngoyi Mawa was appointed Ambassador of the DRC Red Cross.Madame Liliane was nominated for the Challenged Champions and Heroes Award by Mr. Bill Issa Branham who has witnessed her dedicated efforts to the less fortunate. The Challenged Champions and Heroes (CCH) is an organization that brings honor and recognition to the physically and mentally challenged individuals in the world and their caregivers/heros. The “Heroes” are those individuals who spend countless hours caring for and loving others despite what may be going on in their own lives.CCH works in conjunction with (ICN) iChange Nations™, founded by Dr. Clyde Rivers and the (IPI) Inter-faith Peace Initiative, a Global Peace initiative, founded by Mussie Hailu and based in Ethiopia Africa. Challenged Champions and Heroes was founded in 2015 by Dr. Robin A. Lococo of California, USA.Many were in attendance as Dr. Ruben West, ICN Special Envoy presented Madame Liliane with her award in front of and admiring crowd of onlookers at the Fleuve Congo Hotel. Dr. West spoke of her humanitarian acts and was followed by a video showing Madame Liliane in action throughout the country.In 2019 Dr. Ruben West was appointed Special Envoy for iChange Nations™ by the organization’s President and Founder Dr. Clyde Rivers. Dr. West carries out his global mandate by representing the organization around the world and presenting honors to deserving individuals.According to Dr. West, Madame Liliane efforts go beyond her local community. She has a vision to help the world and has taken action on that vision. “Honoring Madame Liliane with such a prestigious iChange Nations™ award is one of my most memorable moments in the DRC.” ~ Dr. Ruben WestI Change Nations is a Culture of Honor System; the organization is committed to bringing back the lost art of honor by building a Culture of Honor that recognizes individuals throughout the world who have exemplified extraordinary humanitarian efforts to effectively change nations.According to ICN founder Dr. Clyde Rivers, ICN honors people and organizations that believe every life is valuable and is created to bring a contribution to the world. Madame Liliane Temuni Ngoyi Mawa stands out because he is now in the company of a number of world leaders that have been presented global awards by the iChange Nations™ organization. As well as First Lady Denise Nkurunziza, Republic of Burundi Honored for her efforts to bring a better life to the people of her country.Former President Olusegun Obasanjo, of Nigeria:Honored for the Anticorruption policies he implemented in Nigeria.First Lady Maria de Luz Guebuza, of Republic of Mozambique:Honored for her humanitarian efforts for the youth and women of her country as well asbringing AIDS awareness programs.Former President Wolde Giorgis, of Ethiopia:Honored for his efforts to build a better environment in his country.Dr. Vanda Pignato – Former 1st Lady of El Salvador:Honored for her tireless efforts in protecting for women’s rights in the Republic of El Salvador.Dr. Kenneth David Kaunda – Former President of Zambia:Honored for his life’s work to establish peace in Zambia and on the continent of Africa.

