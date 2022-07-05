Perception TVCDN  to launch first OTT TV service in Sudan

Perception and local partner Next Window to launch Nahder (“Let’s Watch”), a multichannel OTT TV service with content from leading Sudanese TV group Blue Nile

⦁ Nahder will be available exclusively to 15 million Zain mobile network customers in Sudan and globally to the Sudanese diaspora

⦁ Perception TVCDN will deploy and manage Nahder as a private TV CDN solution integrated with Zain for local viewing

Nahder, comprising 20 channels from Blue Nile, is an OTT TV service which will be available to all data subscribers on the Zain mobile network in Sudan and to the global Sudanese diaspora population. Using the Perception TVCDN platform, fully managed from its operations centres in Slovenia and London, the services offered will include existing live TV channels with 7 days catchup TV, a range of new channels generated from Blue Nile’s extensive back catalogue, Video on Demand and fully integrated network recorder. The delivery platform is integrated with Zain’s billing systems enabling existing data subscribers to buy access in an incredibly flexible way using airtime credits or mobile money systems for periods as little as one day.

Perception TVCDN re-invents the familiar live TV experience traditionally seen on linear TV channels delivering a proper multichannel TV service along with advanced features such as visual scrubbing allowing a user to accurately rewind live TV to a chosen point instantly.

By connecting its CDN platform directly to Zain, Perception ensures high quality local market streaming at a fraction of the cost of public CDN delivery.

MNOs face a difficult choice when it comes to adding TV to their existing voice and data services. Building an in-house technical delivery platform is expensive and time-consuming. Partnering with Nahder powered by Perception TVCDN will enable Zain to rapidly and cost effectively launch a 21st century TV service to its mobile users fully managed by experts in multiscreen OTT services.



John Mills, CEO, Perception TVCDN said: Our strategy is to produce country-focused OTT services in partnership with local content producers which are taken to market through partnerships with local MNOs in which we install our TV CDN to maximise quality and minimise delivery cost. Nahder, in partnership with Blue Nile and Zain, is a great example of this in action and we look forward to revolutionising online TV viewing in Sudan

Omar Nour Tara, Chief Innovations Office of Next Window said: Sudan is emerging from a period of political isolation and instability and the time is right to give people here the kinds of attractive online TV services available elsewhere in the world. We have a proud heritage of locally produced content from Blue Nile and others and we know that Nahder will enable this to be enjoyed online and through apps by millions of people here in Sudan and those of us living abroad using Perception’s advanced TV CDN platform

