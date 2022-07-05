Course announced for the inaugural IRONMAN 70.3 Tasmania

5 July 2022

The Tasmanian Liberal Government is continuing to build thriving, connected communities, harnessing our competitive advantages and creating more opportunities for Tasmanians in every corner of our great State to maintain a robust economy so we can invest where it matters most.

We were very proud to sign a new five-year partnership agreement with IRONMAN 70.3 earlier this year.

Triathletes from across the country are now eagerly anticipating Tasmania’s first ever IRONMAN 70.3 race, following our announcement that the course will be hosted right in the heart of Hobart.

Scheduled to take place on Sunday 5 February 2023, Australia’s latest multi-discipline event will see more than 1,000 athletes make their way to Hobart to participate in the 1.9km swim, 90km ride and 21.1 km run.

Event organisers have developed a course which will provide an exceptional racing experience and showcase our spectacular region. Athletes will have the opportunity to dive off Australia’s largest pontoon at Brooke Street Pier, then tackle a bike course with the highest elevation in the IRONMAN 70.3 Oceania circuit before finishing on the famous IRONMAN 70.3 red carpet on the PW1 forecourt. After crossing the finish line at PW1, athletes will be able to enjoy some well-earned recovery time at Hobart’s bars and restaurants, with many expected to extend their stay to enjoy all that our State has to offer.

Two thousand athletes and supporters will travel from across the country for the inaugural event, which is expected to deliver $1.9 million in economic impact to local businesses right across the state.

The IRONMAN 70.3 Tasmania 2023 event is part of a five-year agreement established by the Tasmanian Liberal Government through Events Tasmania, and it will see our State host events from 2023-2027, attracting more than 16,000 visitors to Tasmania.

For more detailed course information and to download maps visit www.ironman.com/im703-tasmania-course

