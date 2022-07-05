Submit Release
News Search

There were 414 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 202,454 in the last 365 days.

Course announced for the inaugural IRONMAN 70.3 Tasmania



5 July 2022

Nic Street, Minister for Hospitality and Events

The Tasmanian Liberal Government is continuing to build thriving, connected communities, harnessing our competitive advantages and creating more opportunities for Tasmanians in every corner of our great State to maintain a robust economy so we can invest where it matters most.

We were very proud to sign a new five-year partnership agreement with IRONMAN 70.3 earlier this year.

Triathletes from across the country are now eagerly anticipating Tasmania’s first ever IRONMAN 70.3 race, following our announcement that the course will be hosted right in the heart of Hobart.

Scheduled to take place on Sunday 5 February 2023, Australia’s latest multi-discipline event will see more than 1,000 athletes make their way to Hobart to participate in the 1.9km swim, 90km ride and 21.1 km run.

Event organisers have developed a course which will provide an exceptional racing experience and showcase our spectacular region. Athletes will have the opportunity to dive off Australia’s largest pontoon at Brooke Street Pier, then tackle a bike course with the highest elevation in the IRONMAN 70.3 Oceania circuit before finishing on the famous IRONMAN 70.3 red carpet on the PW1 forecourt. After crossing the finish line at PW1, athletes will be able to enjoy some well-earned recovery time at Hobart’s bars and restaurants, with many expected to extend their stay to enjoy all that our State has to offer.

Two thousand athletes and supporters will travel from across the country for the inaugural event, which is expected to deliver $1.9 million in economic impact to local businesses right across the state.

The IRONMAN 70.3 Tasmania 2023 event is part of a five-year agreement established by the Tasmanian Liberal Government through Events Tasmania, and it will see our State host events from 2023-2027, attracting more than 16,000 visitors to Tasmania.

For more detailed course information and to download maps visit www.ironman.com/im703-tasmania-course

More Media Releases from Nic Street

More Media Releases from the Minister for Hospitality and Events

You just read:

Course announced for the inaugural IRONMAN 70.3 Tasmania

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.