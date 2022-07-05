Tasmania to provide support to flood affected NSW

5 July 2022

Jacquie Petrusma, Minister for Police, Fire and Emergency Management



The Tasmanian Liberal Government is pleased to again provide support to flood affected NSW to assist in the ongoing crisis.

The floods currently occurring in NSW are having devastating impacts on local communities, businesses and the environment. We know that our emergency services across the country are there to help us when we are at our most vulnerable, and I commend the significant and ongoing efforts of the NSW SES and emergency services in responding to these floods.

During times of emergency such as these, our emergency services across the country can call on national partnership arrangements for additional support and Tasmania is pleased to be able to offer this assistance to our peers and friends interstate.

Ms Audrey Lau, Flood Intelligence Specialist with the Tasmania SES Flood Policy Unit, will travel today to assist with the NSW flood response.

This is Ms Lau’s third deployment in support of the SES NSW, with her expertise in flood analysis and hydrology greatly recognised and respected within the emergency services sector. We gratefully thank Ms Lau for her ongoing assistance to NSW, and wish her well.

Tasmania stands with our interstate emergency services colleagues and our thoughts are with the people of NSW as they continue to experience and respond to these devastating floods.

