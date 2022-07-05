Official Visit of His Excellency Park Jin, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Korea, 5 to 7 July 2022

Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Korea (ROK) Park Jin will make an official visit to Singapore from 5 to 7 July 2022. This will be Minister Park’s first visit to Singapore since his appointment as Foreign Minister.

Minister Park will call on Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and meet Minister for Trade and Industry Gan Kim Yong. He will also meet and be hosted to dinner by Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Vivian Balakrishnan.

