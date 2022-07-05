Mövenpick Hotel Apartments Al Mamzar Dubai: On Target for Sustainable Tourism
Mövenpick Hotel Apartments Al Mamzar Dubai was first certified by Green Globe in 2013 and in its recent independent audit, scored a noteworthy 90%.SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mövenpick Hotel Apartments Al Mamzar Dubai is situated in the elegant district of Al Mamzar, close to DAFZA, Sharjah, Deira and Bur Dubai. The property is also just 10 minutes from Dubai International Airport with easy access to Sheikh Zayed Road.
Mövenpick Hotel Apartments Al Mamzar Dubai is a popular choice for business, leisure and long-term guests, who enjoy the convenient location as well as free daily shuttle services to Al Mamzar Beach Park with swimming pools, children's playground and bicycle hire.
Mövenpick Hotel Apartments Al Mamzar Dubai was first certified by Green Globe in 2013 and in its recent independent audit, scored a noteworthy 90% of all sustainability indicators.
Green Globe is the exclusive supplier of sustainability certification for Mövenpick and more than 75% of the hotels and resorts have achieved Gold or Platinum Status, recognizing properties that are compliant for five and 10 years or more respectively. Working in partnership with Green Globe, Mövenpick’s goal is to continuously improve on its achievements now and into the future. Mövenpick divides their sustainability practices into three easy-to-digest slices – Environment, Employer and Social Sustainability – with education a vital ingredient of each.
At Mövenpick Hotel Apartments Al Mamzar Dubai, energy is monitored daily and fine-tuned based on consumption calculated on occupancy levels as well as walk-in guests to the property. Waste to landfill is managed with an emphasis on supervising food production levels and adjusting them to match true daily consumption patterns.
A property wide use-reduction program brings: less water consumption via aerators; less paper and ink cartridges via conversion to digital communications for both guests and back of house, which also eliminates printing and associated energy costs.
For all purchasing, local vendors are given preference, supporting businesses in the UAE and lowering transportation costs and the related carbon footprint. And finally, the target for 2022 is to eliminate by the end of the year, all single use plastic from the entire hotel, including back-of-house, guest rooms and public areas.
