Sustainability and Smiles at Mövenpick Resort El Quseir, Egypt
Mövenpick Resort El Quseir was first certified by Green Globe in 2011 and once again has been successfully audited with an impressive compliance score of 90%.SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mövenpick Resort El Quseir was first certified by Green Globe in 2011 and once again has been successfully audited for its sustainable operation and management. With an impressive compliance score of 90%, Mövenpick Resort El Quseir is a Gold certified Green Globe member.
Built in the traditional Nubian style, the Resort’s 250 rooms are set in clusters of authentic stone-clad bungalows with high domed ceilings. A beautiful, private sandy beach and stunning coral reef, invite guests to explore El Quseir bay's pristine underwater environment and the myriad of marine life.
To raise greater awareness of Mövenpick El Quseir’s unique location, the resort has engaged German marine biologist, Vivian Jäger from dive operator Extra Divers. Vivian’s goal is to provide education about the beauty and fragility of marine ecosystems, while highlighting current developments and threats, as well as ways to protect these precious environments. Vivian is responsible for the implementation of several exciting projects including regular environmental surveys of the house reef at El Quadim, where data is collected for a long-term reef health monitoring program. For guests, Vivian provides specialist knowledge via weekly presentations and leads reef clean-ups with a plan to introduce SSI marine ecology courses.
As a major part of its environmental commitment, Mövenpick Resort El Quseir is dedicated to being plastic-free by the end of 2022. Single-use plastics are non-biodegradable are not recycled, ending up either in landfill or polluting the land and seascapes. The Resort has already eliminated plastic straws, stirrers, cups and cotton buds and found eco-friendly alternatives. Further steps are underway to reach this very important plastic-free goal by the end of the year.
The resort team at Mövenpick Resort El Quseir also believe in giving back to their community and are devoted to initiatives fostering inclusion and development. The Resort has chosen to follow the generous example of Egypt's First Lady Entissar Amer, and on the National Day for Orphans, the team invited children from the El Quseir Orphan’s Charity
Organization to the hotel for a day of sun, fun and smiles. A wonderful time was had by all and together the resort team and children can't wait to do it again!
