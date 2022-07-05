Domestic Assault/ Rutland Barracks.

News Release

CASE#: 22B4003568

TROOPER RANK/FULL NAME: Corporal Christopher Loyzelle

STATION: Rutland

CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101

DATE/TIME: July 04, 2022 / 1918 hours

LOCATION: Clarendon VT

VIOLATION: Domestic Assault

ACCUSED: Connor Bryan

AGE: 19

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Clarendon, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On July 04 , 2022, at approximately 1918 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – Rutland Barracks responded to a reported family fight at a residence in the Town of Clarendon.

Investigation revealed Connor Bryan physically assaulted two household members causing them pain. Bryan was subsequently taken into custody and transported to the Vermont State Police Barracks in Rutland Town for processing. Bryan was released on conditions of release and ordered to appear at the Rutland Superior Court Criminal Division at a later date and time.

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: No

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Criminal Division

COURT DATE/TIME: July 5, 2022 / 1230 hours

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.