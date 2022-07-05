Monetary and financial statistics – May 2022

MACAU, July 5 - According to statistics released today by the Monetary Authority of Macao, broad money supply rebounded in May. Meanwhile, both resident deposits and loans increased from a month earlier.

Money supply

Currency in circulation dropped 2.4% whereas demand deposits rose 0.8%. M1 thus decreased 0.1% from one month earlier. On the other hand, quasi-monetary liabilities grew 0.1%. The sum of these two items, i.e. M2, rebounded 0.1% to MOP674.5 billion. On an annual basis, M1 and M2 fell 10.7% and 4.1% respectively. The shares of pataca (MOP), Hong Kong dollar (HKD), renminbi (RMB) and United States dollar (USD) in M2 were 37.0%, 48.3%, 6.0% and 7.0% respectively.

Deposits

Resident deposits increased 0.2% from the preceding month to MOP654.3 billion whereas non-resident deposits decreased 3.6% to MOP352.7 billion. On the other hand, public sector deposits with the banking sector rose 0.2% to MOP261.4 billion. As a result, total deposits in the banking sector dropped 0.9% from a month earlier to MOP1,268.3 billion. The shares of MOP, HKD, RMB and USD in total deposits were 20.0%, 50.5%, 6.3% and 21.3% respectively.

Loans

Domestic loans to the private sector rose by 0.5% from a month ago to MOP557.1 billion while external loans also grew 1.1% to MOP778.2 billion. As a result, total loans to the private sector rebounded by 0.9% from a month earlier to MOP1,335.3 billion. The shares of MOP, HKD, RMB and USD in total loans were 16.2%, 37.6%, 15.0% and 28.4% respectively.

Operating ratios

At end-May, the loan-to-deposit ratio for the resident sector rose from 60.6% at end-April to 60.8%. Meanwhile, the ratio for both the resident and non-resident sectors increased from 103.5% to 105.3%. The one-month and three-month current assets to liabilities ratios stood at 72.2% and 65.3% respectively. Concurrently, the non-performing loan ratio stabilised at 0.77%.