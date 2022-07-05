Vitek IP Announces the Availability of the Location-Aware IoT Patent Portfolio
The Location-Aware IoT patent portfolio offers a unique opportunity for a company to acquire a pioneering industrial IoT patent portfolio in a multi-billion-dollar market.”PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, July 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vitek IP, LLC announced that they are the exclusive representative to sell the patent portfolio of WiSilica, creators of the world’s first location-aware Internet of Things (IoT) platform.
The Location-Aware IoT patent portfolio contains 19 patents within 19 patent families and covers early IoT network and tracking technology. Established by Bluetooth industry veterans, the pioneering WiSilica platform integrated control, sensing and location features. Key patents within the portfolio are applicable to hygiene compliance, personal health management, remote patient monitoring, smart lighting, and asset tracking. The breadth and applicability of the patent portfolio reflects WiSilica’s early entry as the first location-aware IoT platform.
One key patent claim in the Location-Aware IoT patent portfolio is directed to a network of sanitation devices. Users are tracked using mobile tags and device activation is associated with each user to verify that use complies with health and safety protocols. The patent claims are used by all sanitization companies where hygiene compliance is required, such as hospital and care facilities and food retail.
A second key patent claim describes a connected personal health management device which gathers and displays vital signs. The device includes motion tracking and access to voice and data networks. Many major connected watches and health wristbands utilize the patent claims. The patented technology is also used by personal health management solutions for in-home and hospital care, including remote patient monitoring.
Another key patent is directed to a building automation system. Using a network of smart lighting devices, mobile tags on assets can be tracked throughout the facility. Several commercial solutions use the patent claims to gather and process location data from a meshed network of lights.
Vitek IP has developed claim charts outlining the use and value of the technology within the patents.
The Location-Aware IoT patent portfolio offers a unique opportunity for a company to acquire a pioneering industrial IoT patent portfolio in a multi-billion-dollar market. The patented technology was developed by industry veterans and is applicable to many location-aware solutions commercially available today.
Offers for the patent portfolio will be reviewed as they are received. The patent owner will prioritize timely offers as early as Q3 2022. To receive an overview of the portfolio or detailed market materials, contact us via email at info@vitek-ip.com.
