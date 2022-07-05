Mac Tree releases “I’m Not a Role Model” EP with 3D Animated Series

Mac Tree "I'm Not a Role Model" EP Available now on all digital streaming platforms

"I'm Not a Role Model" EP serves as the follow-up to Mac Tree’s highly successful “Out the Blue 2” mixtape.

The reason I decided to name my new project ‘I’m Not a Role Model’ is because kids look up to rappers, but rappers are not role models. ” — Mac Tree

GRENADA, MS, USA, July 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Friday, May 20th, 2022, Minds of Billionaires Entertainment LLC., released Mac Tree’s long-awaited “I’m Not a Role Model” EP.

With star studded production from multi-platinum producers, Drumma Boy on “It’s Up” and ATL Jacob on “Winning,” the EP exclusively features new music from Mac Tree. As an independent artist, Mac Tree continues to expand boundaries in his artistry by accompanying each song with 3D animated videos which are presently being released individually in the form of Episodes on his official YouTube Channel at https://www.youtube.com/mactreetv. Other standout tracks from the project are “Out The Mud,” “4PF” and “Monkey See Money Do” with flaming production from Rawbeatzz, Loczart and BeatzDaGod.

The new EP serves as the follow-up to Mac Tree’s highly successful “Out the Blue 2” mixtape which was released in 2021 and featured Freebandz’ own mega superstar Future on the massive regional hit “Expensive.” Nappy Boy Entertainment’s multi-platinum producer and artist, T-Pain and Quality Control Music’s Crunkstar, Duke Deuce were also featured on the critically acclaimed mixtape. “It’s Up,” the project’s lead single is currently being serviced to internet and radio stations in select primary and secondary markets while garnering spins from club DJs throughout the Southeastern region. “I’m Not a Role Model” EP is now available on all digital streaming platforms.

Born in Grenada, Mississippi but adopted by Memphis, Mac Tree learned the art of hustling and surviving and maneuvering through the cold, dark and grimy streets of Bluff City and surrounding areas. As a young trapper, he hustled with a purpose and a different mindset than his adolescent counterparts. The purpose was to provide for his family and take his mother out of the hood. The different mindset was not to get trapped, in the trap, like many of his close friends, associates and street connects. Furthermore, the youngster with an old soul and many talents such as drawing and painting, enjoyed playing football and basketball. However, it was his gift of putting words together in the form of freestyle raps that ultimately became Mac Tree’s favorite form of expression.

Mac Tree’s freestyles increased his popularity in the streets while reaching legendary hustler status that ultimately landed him in spending a substantial amount of time in Mississippi’s infamous prison, Parchman Farm. After being released in 2015, Mac Tree launched his own independent record label, Mind of Billionaires Entertainment, LLC. which helped him transition from a former trapper to a legit business owner with an entrepreneurial spirit comparison to the likes of Jay Z, Master P, Gucci Mane, 2Chainz, Kevin “Coach K” Lee, Pierre “P” Thomas and the late Young Dolph.

While staying true to himself and his grind, Mac Tree is aiming to make his mark on the music industry, impact change and connect with his fanbase who appreciate and support authentic fact-based lyrics on banging production. While echoing the sentiments of the late Tupac Shakur, Mac Tree expounds, “The reason I decided to name my new project ‘I’m Not a Role Model’ is because kids look up to rappers, but rappers are not role models. Being an artist that really come from the streets, I feel like it’s my duty to give them both sides of the game. I felt Pac when he said, ‘I don’t want to be a role model. I just want to be real.’”

Booking/Features: (662) 230-1454

E-mail: paperboytree@gmail.com

https://www.mindsofbillionaires.com

https://www.instagram.com/mactree662

https://www.facebook.com/mactree662

https://www.twitter.com/mactree662

"It's Up"