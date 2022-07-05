Re: Road Closure i91 NB ex 23 Lyndonville
NB I91 just past Exit 23 is now open for travel in both lanes. Thank you for your patience.
VSP St Johnsbury
Sent: Monday, July 4, 2022 7:12 PM
To: DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov>
Subject: Road Closure i91 NB ex 23 Lyndonville
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
ST Johnsbury
News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification
One lane NB I91 just past Exit 23 is closed due
to a motor vehicle incident.
This incident is expected to last until further
notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as
appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive
carefully