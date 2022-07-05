Submit Release
Re: Road Closure i91 NB ex 23 Lyndonville

NB I91 just past Exit 23 is now open for travel in both lanes. Thank you for your patience.


VSP St Johnsbury

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

ST Johnsbury

 

News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

 

One lane NB I91 just past Exit 23 is closed  due

to a motor vehicle incident.

 

This incident is expected to last until further

notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as

appropriate.

 

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive

carefully


