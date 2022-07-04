Submit Release
Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Vivian Balakrishnan’s Written Reply to Parliamentary Question on the United Kingdom's High Potential Individual Visa, 4 July 2022

Mr Desmond Choo: To ask the Minister for Foreign Affairs with regard to the United Kingdom's High Potential Individual (HPI) visa (a) whether the Ministry has requested the British Government to consider including graduates from other autonomous institutes of higher learning in Singapore to be included in the list of eligible universities under the HPI visa; and (b) if not, whether there are plans to do so.

 

 

MFA has not made such a request, and has no plans to do so. All countries have immigration criteria that address their own specific needs. The Singapore Government does not intervene in other countries’ immigration criteria.

 

 

MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS

SINGAPORE

5 JULY 2022

