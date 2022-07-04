Submit Release
SM Tharman Shanmugaratnam to visit India, 4 to 10 July 2022

Senior Minister and Coordinating Minister for Social Policies Tharman Shanmugaratnam will make a working visit to India, from 4 to 10 July 2022.

SM Tharman will deliver the inaugural Arun Jaitley Memorial Lecture on 8 July 2022, and meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other Indian ministers. He will also speak at the Kautilya Economic Conclave, and meet business and think tank leaders while in New Delhi.

SM Tharman will start his visit in Assam, where he will meet Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and officiate at the handover of the North East Skills Centre from ITE Education Services (ITEES) to the Assam government. He will also visit the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati and a start-up incubator, and observe social upliftment initiatives.

SM Tharman will be accompanied by officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Prime Minister’s Office.

PRIME MINISTER’S OFFICE
SINGAPORE
3 JULY 2022

