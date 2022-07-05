BlackFin Taps Andrew Weiss for Mortgage Technology Practice
Industry technology veteran joins the team to help lenders build effective tech stacks.
Andrew has a disciplined approach that will protect BlackFin clients from chasing shiny things when they should be building their businesses according to a well-developed strategic plan.”DENVER, CO, USA, July 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BlackFin Group, a management consulting firm serving the Banking and Mortgage Industries, announced today that mortgage industry technology veteran Andrew Weiss has joined the company as a Partner and will be working in the consultancy’s technology practice. He brings over 35 years of industry experience to the role, across a number of disciplines including mortgage lending, technology development and management consulting.
— Keith Kemph, BlackFin Group CEO
“Andrew is one of those rare industry executives who has both a long and broad base of experience in our business,” said BlackFin Group CEO Keith Kemph. “His work has always challenged the industry to do more with technology in pursuit of worthy goals. He has been an agent for change, but with a disciplined approach that will protect BlackFin clients from chasing shiny things when they should be building their businesses according to a well-developed strategic plan.”
Weiss mostly recently served as Senior Vice-President of Platform Strategy at Origence, an LOS developer owned by CU Direct. Before that, he was a Principal at STRATMOR Group, leading in the technology practice with industry legend Len Tichy. Previously, he was CIO at New Penn Bank, Senior Vice-President of Strategy for Bank of America and an Executive Consultant with Newbold Advisors. Weiss started his career in the mortgage industry in 1991 when he joined Fannie Mae. He served as Senior Vice-President of Advanced Technology and led the team that developed Fannie’s Desktop Underwriter.
“I'm at the point in my career where I wanted to do something that was interesting to me,” Weiss said. “Keith has attracted a great team to BlackFin Group and I think together we can make progress in an industry that has traditionally lagged others, from a technology standpoint.”
For Weiss, an executive who has served in leadership positions for financial institutions, technology developers and consultancies, the BlackFin opportunity offered him the chance to add value from the experiences he has had working in the intersection of these disciplines.
“I'm not a technologist, strictly speaking, and I’m not a traditional business person either,” Weiss said. “My work has largely been about creating the bridges between these groups so everyone can do their best work and reach their goals. I hope to help BlackFin clients make the best choices, according to their own business strategies, managing risk while creating the future. That’s the way companies distinguish themselves in highly competitive businesses like ours.”
Weiss can be reached at aweiss@blackfin-group.com.
About BlackFin Group
BlackFin Group is a management consulting firm that specializes in innovation, technology and business optimization in the banking and mortgage banking industry. We are skilled in the successful execution of your firms’ critical initiatives by providing best-in-class resources that ensure project success. For more information, contact the company at (303) 524-1907, info@BlackFin-Group.com, or visit its website https://www.blackfin-group.com.
