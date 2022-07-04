Mother’s Emotions by Woo-ran Park explores the love-hate relationship between mothers and daughters

Self-recovery guide offers clear strategies to help mothers reclaim their lives as an independent women and free their daughters from emotional wounds.

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Why do so many mothers turn more to their daughters than sons when feeling upset or distressed? Why do so many daughters feel guilt and resentment toward their mothers, along with gratitude? Daughters Grow up Feeding on Mother’s Emotions by Woo-ran Park, and translated by Hyo-jin Kim, delves deeply into these questions and sheds light on the complex relationship between mothers and daughters, guiding readers on a path to greater understanding, healing, and freedom.

Based on more than 10 years of research and over 10,000 psychotherapy and dream interpretation sessions, this ground-breaking examination of the psychology of mothers and daughters unlocks the secrets behind this complex, love-hate relationship. Through in-depth research, Park uncovers much of the reasoning that underlies many mothers’ obsession with their daughters as well as the inability of many daughters to break free from this hold.

Park pays particular attention to the female tendency to attain self-realization by meeting the unmet needs of others and the blurring of the line between the emotions of mothers and their daughters, who often see themselves in the other. This deep psychological bond between mother and daughter starts to show cracks as they become older, if they have failed to create a healthy distance between themselves.

The author walks readers through the main conduits through which the mother’s unconscious is passed onto the daughter and highlights how they can break this pattern reclaim their individuality, as women and human beings.

“I wrote this book to teach mothers and daughters about the psychology that governs their relationships,” said author Woo-ran Park. “I want to help all women understand how they can walk a different path and recover themselves, overcoming feelings of guilt, resentment and gratitude,” “

Daughters Grow up Feeding on Mother’s Emotions is available as an eBook or in hardback and paperback print editions on Amazon, CraveBooks.com and other popular book sites.

About the Woo-ran Park

Woo-ran Park is a psychoanalytic therapy specialist. She earned her master’s degree in counseling psychology at Dongguk University and her PhD at Seoul University of Buddhism. Park has conducted more than 10,000 in-person psychoanalysis and dream interpretation sessions. She is the author of several books, including Break Away from Your Husband to Live as Yourself and The Power of Self-Confident Children (co-author).