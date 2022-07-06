Hiromi Kawano Draws Inspiration From Nature

After the rain Meditation Sakura

Hiromi Kawano has been working as a freelance illustrator and designer. Apart from her daily work, she was looking for a way to express her style creatively.

In the fall of 2015, I realized that multiple exposures to digital photography were exactly what I was looking for.” — Hiromi Kawano

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, July 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hiromi Kawano has been awarded the ATIM's Top 60 Masters Award by ArtTour International Magazine. Originally from Japan, this Artist has earned world recognition for the creativity and expression in her artworks. We share with you some insights from the artist.

"I was born in Saitama prefecture, near Tokyo, Japan. As a child, I grew up familiar with many flowers and trees. I also had the opportunity to see many beautiful kimonos because my mother was tailoring them. At the university, I studied Japanese classical literature and language. Nature, kimonos, and literature continue to have a: significant influence on my artistic practice.

Since 1998, I have been working as a freelance illustrator and designer. Apart from my daily work, I was looking for a way to express my style creatively. In the fall of 2015, I realized that multiple exposures to digital photography were exactly what I was looking for. That was my start as a visual artist.

In 2018, my artwork was published in art magazines in Netherlands and England. Since 2020, they have been published in art magazines and online galleries in France, Germany, and Canada. In April 2021, I was certified as an artist in the French art magazine "Circle Foundation for the Arts." In December 2021, I was selected as ATIM'S TOP 60 MASTERS AWARDS 2022 by the American art magazine "ArtTour International Magazine."

Hiromi Kawano was also featured in the Amazon Best-Seller book, ATIM's Top 60 Masters, published by ArtTour International Magazine. This book features all artists awarded the 2022 ATIM's Top 60 Masters Awards

To learn more about this artist, please visit https://www.instagram.com/opatomato/

News provided by Viviana Puello for ArtTour International Magazine