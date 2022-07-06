For Goran Margetić Art Is Primarily The Visualization of Feelings

Dark Rain Order versus Chaos Toscana

Goran Margetić's Art does not only reflects a unique style, in his art everything is imaginable.

Art doesn't have to be categorized, but it must be free and passionate” — Goran Margetić

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, July 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Goran Margetić has been awarded the ATIM's Top 60 Masters Award by ArtTour International Magazine. Originally from Austria, this Artist has earned world recognition for using different styles in his artworks. We share with you some insights from the artist.

"For me, fine art means primarily the visualization of feelings. To complete my artwork I usually many styles. That means, I combine the elements to solve the problems. Elements of expressionism or fauvism can be added to the concept of impressionism. I'm not only talking about styles, but also about techniques. Everything is imaginable if I want to make progress. Art doesn't have to be categorized, but it must be free and passionate."

Goran Margetić was also featured in the Amazon Best-Seller book, ATIM's Top 60 Masters, published by ArtTour International Magazine. This book features all artists awarded the 2022 ATIM's Top 60 Masters Awards

To learn more about this artist, please visit http://www.goranmargetic.at/

.

.

.

.

.

.

News provided by Viviana Puello for ArtTour International Magazine