For Goran Margetić Art Is Primarily The Visualization of Feelings

Dark Rain

Dark Rain

Order versus Chaos

Order versus Chaos

Toscana

Toscana

Goran Margetić's Art does not only reflects a unique style, in his art everything is imaginable.

Art doesn't have to be categorized, but it must be free and passionate”
— Goran Margetić

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, July 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Goran Margetić has been awarded the ATIM's Top 60 Masters Award by ArtTour International Magazine. Originally from Austria, this Artist has earned world recognition for using different styles in his artworks. We share with you some insights from the artist.

"For me, fine art means primarily the visualization of feelings. To complete my artwork I usually many styles. That means, I combine the elements to solve the problems. Elements of expressionism or fauvism can be added to the concept of impressionism. I'm not only talking about styles, but also about techniques. Everything is imaginable if I want to make progress. Art doesn't have to be categorized, but it must be free and passionate."

Goran Margetić was also featured in the Amazon Best-Seller book, ATIM's Top 60 Masters, published by ArtTour International Magazine. This book features all artists awarded the 2022 ATIM's Top 60 Masters Awards

To learn more about this artist, please visit http://www.goranmargetic.at/
.
.
.

.
.
.
News provided by Viviana Puello for ArtTour International Magazine

Viviana Puello-Grimandi
ArtTour International Magazine
viviana@arttourinternational.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other

You just read:

For Goran Margetić Art Is Primarily The Visualization of Feelings

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Environment, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Textiles & Fabric Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Viviana Puello-Grimandi
ArtTour International Magazine viviana@arttourinternational.com
Company/Organization
ArtTour International Magazine
988 Columbus Ave
New York, New York, 10025
United States
+1 800-807-1167
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Viviana Puello is an award-winning artist, writer, coach, Founder/CEO of ArtTour International—a revolutionary multimedia platform dedicated to promoting artists worldwide. As CEO, she has expanded the platform to include print and digital publications, an award-winning TV show, and more! Most recently the New York weekly listed Viviana as one of the Top 10 Female Entrepreneurs in 2020.

More about Viviana

More From This Author
Fine Art Photographer Janice Alamanou's Art Is An Amalgamation of Works Created Over The Years
Dao Van Hoang Utilizes His Art to Advocate For Environmental Conservation
Eu Oy Chun Creates Paintings That Tell A Story
View All Stories From This Author