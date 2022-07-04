Submit Release
School Division Second And Third Quarter Loss Report

CANADA, July 4 - Released on July 4, 2022

There were no reported school division losses of public money during the second quarter of the 2021-22 school division fiscal year (December 1, 2021 -February 28, 2022).

One provincial school division reported a loss of public money in the third quarter of the 2021-22 school division fiscal year (March 1, 2022, to May 31, 2022).

The Ministry of Education has tabled its reports to the Standing Committee on Public Accounts.

-30-

For more information, contact:

Chelsey Balaski
Education
Regina
Phone: 306-787-1414
Email: chelsey.balaski@gov.sk.ca
Cell: 306-527-7273

